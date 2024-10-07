Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto makes big admission after tying series 1-1 with Mets

Philadelphia Phillies catcher revealed something the team had been struggling with during the first games of the series against the New York Mets, but according to J.T. Realmuto, that issue has now been resolved.

J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on after defeating the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park on September 25, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
© Getty ImagesJ.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on after defeating the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park on September 25, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

By Richard Tovar

After a tough start to the NLDS, the Philadelphia Phillies have finally evened the series with the New York Mets, winning Game 2 by a score of 7-6. Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto shared insights into the team’s mindset after the crucial victory, revealing that the players had been feeling tense leading up to this series but have now found their groove.

“Couple of us were saying after the game that we can breathe now,” Realmuto admitted. “For whatever reasons, it felt a little tense, tight coming into this series. We just weren’t really ourselves in the box. We feel now we can let loose and play our brand of baseball.”

The tension that Realmuto referred to was evident in the Phillies’ performance in the opening game of the series. The team struggled to get the bats going, leading to concerns that the Mets might run away with the momentum. But with Game 2, things changed. The Phillies’ offense exploded, racking up 10 hits and scoring three runs in the pivotal sixth inning alone.

When asked about the difference between the first few games and their latest performance, Realmuto acknowledged the shift: “We just weren’t really ourselves in the box. We feel now we can let loose and play our brand of baseball.”

Upcoming game 3 for the Phillies

The series now shifts to New York for Game 3, with the Phillies heading there feeling more confident and looser than they did when it all began. With the series tied at 1-1, it’s still anyone’s game, but if Realmuto’s words are any indication, the Phillies believe they’ve overcome their early struggles and are prepared to bring their best baseball to the field.

The Mets, who also displayed resilience during the game by coming back in the later innings, will now face a more relaxed but determined Phillies team. Game 3 promises to be another high-stakes battle as both teams aim to take control of the series and move one step closer to advancing in the NLDS.

Richard Tovar
Richard Tovar

