What happens if the Phillies win, tie or lose vs Braves today in Game 3 of 2026 MLB Wild Card?

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves face off in a high-stakes matchup as Game 3 of the 2026 MLB Wild Card round will decide plenty. The series between both teams is 1-1, so this game will determine if the season ends or not for each team.

Game 1 of the series went to the Braves with a final score of 5-3.

The game turned in the bottom of the 8th inning when Braves third baseman Austin Riley hit a dramatic, two-out, three-run go-ahead home run off Phillies closer Jhoan Duran.

The Philadelphia Phillies won Game 2 by a score of 4-3 in 10 innings. Trailing 3-1 in the 8th inning and facing immediate elimination, the Phillies rallied with Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper, who hit back-to-back solo home runs in the 8th to tie the game. Then, Alec Bohm blasted a go-ahead solo home run in the top of the 10th inning to seal the deal.

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What happens if the Phillies beat the Braves?

The Phillies would qualify and go through to the next round with a win. The National League Divisional series will present a whole new challenge. This means the Braves would be automatically eliminated from the MLB playoffs. Whoever wins Game 3 will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series (NLDS).

Welcome to October. There’s nothing like it.



Watch Phillies vs. Braves Game 3 TONIGHT at 8 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. #NoTimeLikeOctober



(MLB x @AbbVie) pic.twitter.com/GwR7VXxnIQ — MLB (@MLB) October 1, 2026

What happens if the Phillies lose vs Braves?

In case the Phillies come short and lose the game, they will be eliminated while the Braves face the Dodgers in the NLDS. Hence the high stakes in this game. It’s a win-or-go home scenario.

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What happens if Phillies and Braves tie?

Postseason baseball games do not end in ties. Therefore, extra innings continue until one team leads at the end of an inning and a winner is decided. This means that one of these teams will have to be eliminated and the other will progress through to the next round.

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