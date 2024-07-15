This Tuesday, July 16, the 2024 MLB All-Star Game is set to dazzle fans. Make sure you catch every thrilling moment by tuning in via live stream or TV in the USA. Don't miss out on baseball's biggest stars as they take the field for an unforgettable showdown.

Where to watch MLB All Star Game 2024 live for free in the USA

Get ready for the ultimate showdown as the MLB All-Star Game 2024 hits the diamond this Tuesday, July 16. Catch all the thrilling action and see your favorite stars in action, with plenty of options to watch live—whether streaming or on traditional TV across the USA.

MLB is gearing up to host the 94th edition of the All-Star Game, a mid-season spectacle where the top talents from the National League and American League face off. This year, the action will unfold at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, adding extra excitement to an already fierce season as teams battle for postseason spots.

Leading the National League will be Torey Lovullo, head coach of the Arizona Diamondbacks, while the American League will be under the guidance of Bruce Bochy from the Texas Rangers. As players unite and rivalries intensify, fans can expect a thrilling showcase of baseball’s finest talent.

When will the MLB All Star Game 2024 match be played?

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game is set for Tuesday, July 16, with the first pitch scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Torey Lovullo, National league head coach – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

MLB All Star Game 2024: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch MLB All Star Game 2024 in the USA

Catch the excitement of the MLB All-Star Game 2024, streaming live on Fubo (free trial), and airing on Fox for fans across the USA.