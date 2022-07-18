The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is just around the corner and the most dominant players this campaign will appear in an absolut show for the fans. One of the most attractive players to follow this edition is Shohei Otani, but in spite of what everybody thinks, he will not play in his usual position during this event.

Each season, the Major League Baseball runs its MLB All-Star Game to show all the best players that they have in each team. It does not matter if the club is not living its best moment, as the main characters are the ones that play. Shohei Otani is, undoubtedly, one of the most dominant pitchers nowadays, but he does not plan to do it during this event.

Before the All-Star Game, the MLB has its Home Run Derby to see who has the best pair of arms in the league. Obviously, Aaron Judge was the most attractive player for this competition, but the New York Yankees fielder did not participate in order to be healthy for the season and do not miss one single game in this incredible year he is having.

For the game that faces the best players in the league against each other, there are some huge names such as Clayton Kershaw, Aaron Judge, Mike Trout, Manny Machado, Shohei Otani, amongst others. This last one, will be under the spotlight as the Los Angeles Angels' pitcher will not be on the top of the mound for the duel.

Why is Shohei Otani not pitching in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game?

Shohei Otani was selected to be one of the pitchers for the American League, but he revealed this Monday that he will not throw the ball at the Midsummer Classic and he will only be available as hitter.

"I'm pitching the first game out of the All-Star break, so I'd only have two days in between”, Ohtani said through interpreter Ippei Mizuhara for the press. “I obviously prioritize the season over the All-Star Game."