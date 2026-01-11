With Bregman joining Cubs, Red Sox might pursue a new key player based on one scenario involving the Blue Jays

Alex Bregman’s departure has catalyzed a series of strategic moves for the Boston Red Sox, as he opted to join the Chicago Cubs for the upcoming season. The Red Sox have reportedly identified a new priority target, potentially influenced by decisions involving the Toronto Blue Jays. Boston is actively pursuing a key player in free agency, according to MLB insider Mark Feinsand.

Feinsand notes, “If the Blue Jays don’t sign Tucker, a reunion with Bichette would then be the likely scenario. If Boston fail to secure Bichette, Eugenio Suarez could emerge as a viable free-agent option at third base,” highlighting the strategic considerations facing the Red Sox in the free agency market.

Bregman’s addition to the Cubs‘ roster has indeed altered the Red Sox’s offseason strategy. With numerous free agents currently available, Boston’s prospects for acquiring new talent remain fluid, with Bichette emerging as a potential acquisition.

Feinsand also suggests that Suarez could be a significant addition to the Red Sox roster. Suarez was a standout performer last season, noted for his stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Miami Marlins.

Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Mariners looks on after hitting a grand slam.

Red Sox’s rush to secure Bichette

Speculation surrounds Bichette and his future in Major League Baseball. Recent reports introduce a surprising new contender for Bichette ahead of next season, while the New York Mets have consistently been mentioned as potential landing spot.

Conversations have naturally included a possible reunion with the Blue Jays. The suitors are aware of another Eastern suitor aiming to secure Bichette and enhance their roster for the upcoming season.

Potential destinations for Suarez

Beyond the Red Sox, Eugenio Suarez is reportedly attracting interest from multiple teams for the upcoming MLB season. The Pittsburgh Pirates are said to be frontrunners, as reported by Jason Mackey of PG Sports Now.

The Mariners and the Diamondbacks are also keen on reuniting with Suarez following his tenure with both teams in 2025, while the Detroit Tigers have likewise inquired about his availability.

