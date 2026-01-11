Trending topics:
MLB

With Bregman joining Cubs, Red Sox might pursue a new key player based on one scenario involving the Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox have shifted their focus to a new target following Alex Bregman's move to the Chicago Cubs. This development also involves the Toronto Blue Jays in a potential decision that could significantly impact the team's strategy

By Santiago Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Alex Bregman #2 of the Boston Red Sox.
© Al Bello/Getty ImagesAlex Bregman #2 of the Boston Red Sox.

Alex Bregman’s departure has catalyzed a series of strategic moves for the Boston Red Sox, as he opted to join the Chicago Cubs for the upcoming season. The Red Sox have reportedly identified a new priority target, potentially influenced by decisions involving the Toronto Blue Jays. Boston is actively pursuing a key player in free agency, according to MLB insider Mark Feinsand.

Feinsand notes, “If the Blue Jays don’t sign Tucker, a reunion with Bichette would then be the likely scenario. If Boston fail to secure Bichette, Eugenio Suarez could emerge as a viable free-agent option at third base,” highlighting the strategic considerations facing the Red Sox in the free agency market.

Bregman’s addition to the Cubs‘ roster has indeed altered the Red Sox’s offseason strategy. With numerous free agents currently available, Boston’s prospects for acquiring new talent remain fluid, with Bichette emerging as a potential acquisition.

Advertisement

Feinsand also suggests that Suarez could be a significant addition to the Red Sox roster. Suarez was a standout performer last season, noted for his stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Miami Marlins.

Eugenio Suarez

Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Mariners looks on after hitting a grand slam.

Advertisement

Red Sox’s rush to secure Bichette

Speculation surrounds Bichette and his future in Major League Baseball. Recent reports introduce a surprising new contender for Bichette ahead of next season, while the New York Mets have consistently been mentioned as potential landing spot.

Bo Bichette receives curious offer, not from the Blue Jays, to stay in Toronto

see also

Bo Bichette receives curious offer, not from the Blue Jays, to stay in Toronto

Conversations have naturally included a possible reunion with the Blue Jays. The suitors are aware of another Eastern suitor aiming to secure Bichette and enhance their roster for the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Potential destinations for Suarez

Beyond the Red Sox, Eugenio Suarez is reportedly attracting interest from multiple teams for the upcoming MLB season. The Pittsburgh Pirates are said to be frontrunners, as reported by Jason Mackey of PG Sports Now.

The Mariners and the Diamondbacks are also keen on reuniting with Suarez following his tenure with both teams in 2025, while the Detroit Tigers have likewise inquired about his availability.

Advertisement

Survey

Which player will the Red Sox sign next season?

already voted 0 people

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
Diamondbacks’ GM reveals top priorities to support Ketel Marte ahead of 2026 MLB season
MLB

Diamondbacks’ GM reveals top priorities to support Ketel Marte ahead of 2026 MLB season

Where to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles in the USA: NFL Playoffs
NFL

Where to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles in the USA: NFL Playoffs

John Harbaugh could reportedly join Josh Allen as head coach if Bills fire Sean McDermott
NFL

John Harbaugh could reportedly join Josh Allen as head coach if Bills fire Sean McDermott

Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: Start time and how to watch! Spanish Super Cup 2026 final
Soccer

Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: Start time and how to watch! Spanish Super Cup 2026 final

Better Collective Logo