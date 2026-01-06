Bo Bichette receives curious offer, not from the Blue Jays, to stay in Toronto

It’s rare to see entities outside of MLB making pitches to keep players with their current teams. However, in an intriguing turn of events, Bo Bichette has received an unexpected proposition from a notable Toronto figure to continue his tenure with the Blue Jays.

Nightlife mogul Charles Khabouth, along with Ink Entertainment—owners of a famed Toronto dining hotspot—have extended a unique offer to Bichette. In a public statement shared on social media, they declared, “At Animl, we believe in commitments that last—the craft, the care, and the city we call home. In that spirit, we ask you to re-sign with the Toronto Blue Jays, and consider this our promise: steak for life on us.“

While it’s uncertain if such a culinary incentive will sway the player’s decision, it’s certainly sparked interest. There are numerous factors for Bichette to weigh, as the Blue Jays are not the only team seeking his talents for the upcoming season.

Bichette faces mounting pressure. He’s a cherished figure for Blue Jays fans, having spent his entire MLB career in Toronto. His impressive contributions have helped propel the team into the postseason and then trying to help in the World Series berth against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bo Bichette #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays runs the bases.

Bo Bichette’s rumored future in the MLB

Rumors abound regarding Bichette and his potential landing spots in Major League Baseball. The Blue Jays remain keen on retaining their star player, but other franchises are vying to secure his skills for the next season.

Among the interested parties are the New York Yankees, who are reportedly considering roster adjustments, including moving two players, to accommodate Bichette. This potential move situates them as potential frontrunners to sign him come 2026.

The New York Mets have also entered the fray, joining the Yankees in the pursuit of the All-Star player during free agency. With multiple teams in the running, Bichette’s future remains uncertain, as he navigates the various offers that have been laid out before him.

