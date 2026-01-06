Trending topics:
MLB

Bo Bichette receives curious offer, not from the Blue Jays, to stay in Toronto

As the Toronto Blue Jays continue to vie for Bo Bichette's talents next season, they have reportedly received unexpected assistance from an external party that has extended an offer to encourage him to remain in Toronto.

By Santiago Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Bo Bichette #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays rounds the bases.
© Patrick Smith/Getty ImagesBo Bichette #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays rounds the bases.

It’s rare to see entities outside of MLB making pitches to keep players with their current teams. However, in an intriguing turn of events, Bo Bichette has received an unexpected proposition from a notable Toronto figure to continue his tenure with the Blue Jays.

Nightlife mogul Charles Khabouth, along with Ink Entertainment—owners of a famed Toronto dining hotspot—have extended a unique offer to Bichette. In a public statement shared on social media, they declared, “At Animl, we believe in commitments that last—the craft, the care, and the city we call home. In that spirit, we ask you to re-sign with the Toronto Blue Jays, and consider this our promise: steak for life on us.

While it’s uncertain if such a culinary incentive will sway the player’s decision, it’s certainly sparked interest. There are numerous factors for Bichette to weigh, as the Blue Jays are not the only team seeking his talents for the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Bichette faces mounting pressure. He’s a cherished figure for Blue Jays fans, having spent his entire MLB career in Toronto. His impressive contributions have helped propel the team into the postseason and then trying to help in the World Series berth against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bo Bichette

Bo Bichette #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays runs the bases.

Advertisement

Bo Bichette’s rumored future in the MLB

Rumors abound regarding Bichette and his potential landing spots in Major League Baseball. The Blue Jays remain keen on retaining their star player, but other franchises are vying to secure his skills for the next season.

NY Yankees face new competition for Cody Bellinger from team also interested in Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette

see also

NY Yankees face new competition for Cody Bellinger from team also interested in Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette

Among the interested parties are the New York Yankees, who are reportedly considering roster adjustments, including moving two players, to accommodate Bichette. This potential move situates them as potential frontrunners to sign him come 2026.

Advertisement

The New York Mets have also entered the fray, joining the Yankees in the pursuit of the All-Star player during free agency. With multiple teams in the running, Bichette’s future remains uncertain, as he navigates the various offers that have been laid out before him.

Survey

Will Bichette consider that offer to join the Blue Jays next season?

already voted 0 people

Advertisement
santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
MLB Rumors: NY Yankees, NY Mets know Blue Jays’ reported decision on Kyle Tucker after signing Okamoto
MLB

MLB Rumors: NY Yankees, NY Mets know Blue Jays’ reported decision on Kyle Tucker after signing Okamoto

Kazuma Okamoto’s Blue Jays contract puts him among Toronto’s highest earners
MLB

Kazuma Okamoto’s Blue Jays contract puts him among Toronto’s highest earners

Kazuma Okamoto joining Toronto: How many Japanese players have played for the Blue Jays?
MLB

Kazuma Okamoto joining Toronto: How many Japanese players have played for the Blue Jays?

Daniel Jones confirms preferred team for 2026 after promising year with Colts
NFL

Daniel Jones confirms preferred team for 2026 after promising year with Colts

Better Collective Logo