The Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Texas Rangers 9-1 in Game 2 of the 2023 World Series on Saturday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. With the win, the Diamondbacks have tied 1-1 the series and are now just three wins away from their first World Series title since 2001.

The Diamondbacks offense exploded for nine runs on 16 hits in the game, led by a three-hit night from designated hitter Tommy Pham. Pham also scored two runs and added 4 hits. First baseman Corbin Carroll also had a big night with 2 hits and drove 2 runs.

The Diamondbacks pitchers were also dominant in Game 2, as they held the Rangers to just one run on six hits. Starting pitcher Merill Kelly pitched six scoreless innings and struck out nine batters. The bullpen was also strong, as they combined to pitch two scoreless innings and allowed just one hit.

World Series Game 2 video highlights

The Diamondbacks are now light favorites to win the 2023 World Series at home. They have a deep and talented team on both sides of the ball, and they are playing with a lot of confidence. The Rangers will need to find a way to generate some offense in Game 3 if they want to get back into the series.

According to MLB data, home teams have won 54.7% of all postseason games since divisional play began in 1969. This is a slight advantage over the regular season, when home teams win 53.7% of games.

However, the home-field advantage does seem to diminish somewhat in the later rounds of the postseason. In the Championship Series, home teams have won 53.8% of games. And in the World Series, home teams have won 52.9% of games.

One possible explanation for this is that the teams that reach the later rounds of the postseason are simply better teams. They are more evenly matched, and so the home-field advantage is less of a factor.