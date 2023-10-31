The Texas Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 in Game 3 of the 2023 World Series on Monday night at Chase Field in Phoenix. The Rangers now lead the series 2-1 on the road.

Texas got on the board early in the top of the third inning. Marcus Semien led off the inning with a single on a line drive and brings the first run, and Corey Seager followed with a home run for a 3-0 lead.

The Diamondbacks got on the board in the bottom of the eight inning. Geraldo Perdomo single on a line drive to the left field brings the first and only run for the D-backs during the game, Emmanuel Rivera scored the run.

Game 3 video highlights

Texas Rangers starter Max Scherzer pitched well in the victory, going 3.0 innings and allowing two hits and two walks. He struck out just one batter. Jon Gray, Josh Sborz, Aroldis Chapman and Jose Leclerc were used during the game.

The Rangers got off to a hot start offensively, scoring three runs in the third inning and moving their bullpen to stop the Arizona Diamodbacks. The Rangers bullpen was dominant, tossing five scoreless innings to secure the victory

The Rangers’ victory in Game 3 gives them a 2-1 lead in the World Series. They will have a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead in Game 4 on Tuesday night. The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, will need to win Game 4 to avoid falling behind 3-1 in the series.

The Diamondbacks also used five pitchers during the game, Pfaadt went 5.1 innings and allowed 4 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks and struck out 4 batters. Nelson, Frias and Saalfrank did not allow runs or hits.

Is it harder to win the World Series on the road?

Yes, it is statistically harder to win the World Series on the road. Teams with home-field advantage have won the World Series 66% of the time since 1903. In addition, teams that start a World Series on the road have won the championship just 38% of the time.

The Rangers can win Game 4

Yes, it is possible that the Rangers win Game 4 against the Diamondbacks. The Rangers have a good team, led by Corey Seager, Adolis García, and Marcus Semien. They also have a deep bullpen, which will be important in a seven-game series.