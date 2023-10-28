The 2023 World Series is shaping up to be a classic, with the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks set to square off in a battle of two of the most exciting teams in baseball, but strange things are happening during the series.

The Rangers are making their first World Series appearance since 2011, and they’re led by a dynamic offense that features Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Adolis García. The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, are back in the World Series for the first time since 2001, and they’re led by a veteran-laden lineup that includes Evan Longoria, Ketel Marte.

One of the most interesting storylines in this year’s World Series is Longoria’s return to the Fall Classic after 15 years. Longoria first appeared in the World Series in 2008 as a rookie with the Tampa Bay Rays, and he’s now back for a second chance to win a championship.

The strange sound from the pitching mound

According to some fans on social media, a strange sound was heard on the TV broadcast when the Texas Rangers were on the pitching mound, the sound was Nathan Eovaldi grunting after every single pitch.

Nathan Eovaldi #17 of the Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi is a right-handed pitcher for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is 32 years old and is in his ninth season in the major leagues. Eovaldi has also played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and New York Yankees.

Another pitcher that is known to have a loud grunt is Zack Greinke, some fans reported hearing it during the season not only on TV but in the stadium while he was pitching.

Some pitchers believe that grunting helps them to generate more power and control on their pitches. Others believe that it simply helps them to stay focused and relaxed during their delivery. Still others believe that it is a way to intimidate the batter.

Can pitchers grunt in the MLB?

Yes, it is legal for pitchers to grunt after every pitch in MLB. There is no rule that specifically prohibits it. However, there is a rule that prohibits pitchers from doing anything that is “deliberately distracting to the batter.” If an umpire determines that a pitcher is grunting deliberately to distract the batter, they may warn the pitcher or even eject them from the game.

Do all fans like pitchers’ grunt?

Some fans and players have criticized grunting, arguing that it is disrespectful to the game and that it can be distracting to the batter. Others have defended grunting, arguing that it is a natural part of the game and that it is no different from other vocalizations that players make, such as yelling when they make a play.