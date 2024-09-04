Yankees' Aaron Judge earns prestigious MLB honor amid powerful season

Trending topics:
The New York Yankees' star Aaron Judge continues his impressive season.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees runs the bases as he hits his 61st home run of the season in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 28, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Judge has now tied Roger Maris for the American League record.
© Photo by Cole Burston/Getty ImagesAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees runs the bases as he hits his 61st home run of the season in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 28, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Judge has now tied Roger Maris for the American League record.

By Alexander Rosquez

Aaron Judge, the star outfielder for the New York Yankees, has been recognized as the American League Player of the Month for August. He had an exceptional month, excelling in all offensive aspects.

In 26 games during August, Judge posted an impressive .389 batting average, with a .530 on-base percentage and an .865 slugging percentage. In addition, he hit 12 home runs, six doubles, drove in 24 runs, and scored 21 runs.

With this performance, Judge is on track to reach 60 home runs this season, potentially surpassing his own record of 62 home runs set in 2022. His offensive production has been exceptional, leading the majors in home runs, RBIs, walks, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS+, and total bases.

Aaron Judge: MVP Favorite

Aaron Judge is considered the clear favorite to win the AL MVP award. His performance has been outstanding, far surpassing other candidates like Bobby Witt Jr., who has also had a great season with the Kansas City Royals.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in game two of a double header at Globe Life Field. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in game two of a double header at Globe Life Field. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Judge has once again shown why he is one of the best hitters in MLB. His power, plate discipline, and ability to drive in runs make him an exceptional player. With his current performance, Judge is on track for a historic season, further solidifying himself as one of the league’s best players.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

