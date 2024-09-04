Yankees' Aaron Judge earns prestigious MLB honor amid powerful season

Aaron Judge, the star outfielder for the New York Yankees, has been recognized as the American League Player of the Month for August. He had an exceptional month, excelling in all offensive aspects.

In 26 games during August, Judge posted an impressive .389 batting average, with a .530 on-base percentage and an .865 slugging percentage. In addition, he hit 12 home runs, six doubles, drove in 24 runs, and scored 21 runs.

With this performance, Judge is on track to reach 60 home runs this season, potentially surpassing his own record of 62 home runs set in 2022. His offensive production has been exceptional, leading the majors in home runs, RBIs, walks, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS+, and total bases.

Aaron Judge: MVP Favorite

Aaron Judge is considered the clear favorite to win the AL MVP award. His performance has been outstanding, far surpassing other candidates like Bobby Witt Jr., who has also had a great season with the Kansas City Royals.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in game two of a double header at Globe Life Field. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Judge has once again shown why he is one of the best hitters in MLB. His power, plate discipline, and ability to drive in runs make him an exceptional player. With his current performance, Judge is on track for a historic season, further solidifying himself as one of the league’s best players.

Advertisement