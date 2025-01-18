Tyson Fury's coach breaks silence on his sudden retirement announcement

The boxing community was taken aback this week as Tyson Fury, the two-time world heavyweight champion, announced his unexpected retirement. Known as the “Gypsy King,” Fury’s decision to hang up his gloves came as a surprise to many, including members of his own team.

Andy Lee, a former middleweight world champion and Fury’s cousin, has been a vital part of his corner in recent years. Yet, even Lee was caught off guard by Fury’s announcement. “No, I talked to him since the fight, but not in that context,” Lee revealed in an interview with Bloody Elbow. “I was just as surprised as anybody else.

“I don’t know anything. I can’t really speak for him because nobody knows the mind of that man. He’s his own man, a unique character, and he’s done everything he can in boxing, I think. If he fights Joshua, it’d be a nice swan song for both of them.” Lee said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lee further added: “They don’t need the money, either of them. I don’t know if they need that to scratch that itch. If they fought each other, I think it would be more about satisfying other people’s curiosity than their own. Well, if he wants to fight again, he does. If he doesn’t, whatever it is, we’re still friends. We’ll talk all the time. That’s it.”

Oleksandr Usyk punches Tyson Fury during the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO and Undisputed Heavyweight titles’ fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk at Kingdom Arena on May 18, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Fury: A surprising and controversial announcement

Fury’s retirement was announced via a brief video posted to his social media accounts. “Hi everybody, I’m going to make this short and sweet,” Fury declared. “I’d like to announce my retirement from boxing. It’s been a blast; I’ve loved every single minute of it.”

Advertisement

see also Evander Holyfield's bold prediction on potential Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua showdown

However, the announcement didn’t come without controversy. Fury concluded his message with the cryptic phrase, “I’m going to end with this: Dick Turpin wore a mask,” sparking confusion and debate among fans.

Advertisement

The future of the “Gypsy King”

Fury’s career has been marked by multiple retirement announcements, leaving many to question the permanence of his latest decision. Yet, the element of surprise and the lack of prior communication with his team suggest this announcement may hold more weight than those in the past.

Whether he decides to return to the ring or embrace retirement, Tyson Fury’s legacy in boxing is secure. His charisma, unconventional fighting style, and impressive achievements have cemented his place as one of the sport’s most iconic figures.

Advertisement