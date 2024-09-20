Yankees' Aaron Judge joins legendary Babe Ruth in a remarkable statistical milestone

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is cementing his place in MLB history, joining Babe Ruth with an extraordinary, record-breaking season.

Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees star, continues his impressive MLB season, setting new records and leaving an indelible mark on baseball history. With his recent performances, he is approaching a historic season and has joined the exclusive club of the legendary Babe Ruth.

Judge has amassed 53 home runs, 123 walks, and 35 doubles this season, leading the league in all of these categories. With 136 RBIs, Aaron Judge also leads the majors in this department, while Shohei Ohtani, considered the favorite to win the National League MVP, ranks second with 110 RBIs.

Judge is batting .323 with a 1.149 OPS and 9.8 WAR, leading the MLB in these categories. At 32, in the second season of his nine-year, $360 million contract, he shows no signs of slowing down.

As Katie Sharp from Sports Reference highlights, Judge has reached a historic milestone, joining Babe Ruth as one of just two players in MLB history to record 50 home runs, 35 doubles, and 120 walks in a single season.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning at Yankee Stadium on September 15, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Judge’s goal: Guiding the Yankees to the postseason

With the goal of leading the Yankees on a deep playoff run, Judge remains focused on maintaining his elite performance. The six-time All-Star has yet to win an American League pennant since his debut in 2016, and the franchise hasn’t won a World Series in 15 years.

