Lakers' LeBron James reacts with viral post to Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani joining the exclusive 50-50 club

King LeBron James, the star of the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA, responds to the historic season of the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar and acknowledges his incredible talent.

LeBron James #6 of Team United States high fives former NBA player Carmelo Anthony after Team United States's victory against Team France during the Men's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
© Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesLeBron James #6 of Team United States high fives former NBA player Carmelo Anthony after Team United States's victory against Team France during the Men's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

By Alexander Rosquez

LeBron James, the NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar, did not miss the opportunity to express his admiration for Japan’s Shohei Ohtani, star of the Los Angeles Dodgers, after his historic achievement of reaching 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in the same MLB season.

Ohtani, the versatile Dodgers player, has once again amazed the baseball world with a historic performance. In the same game, Shohei Ohtani managed to steal two bases and hit six times, including three home runs and 10 RBIs.

The Japanese star has proven to be one of the most talented and versatile players in Major League Baseball. His ability to combine offensive power with speed on the bases is unique in the sport’s history.

Ohtani’s feat did not go unnoticed by prominent figures in the sports world, and NBA star LeBron James shared an emotional message on his social media to praise the Japanese player. “THIS GUY IS INCREDIBLE!!! WOWZERS,” James wrote.

LeBron and Bronny James to make history as Lakers’ starting duo

According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, Bronny James will start the first game of the 2024-25 season alongside his father LeBron, marking a historic milestone as the first father-son duo to share the court in an NBA game.

NBA Rumors: Lakers make big decision about Bronny that will make LeBron James happy

see also

“He’s 100 percent playing in the opening game so they can have a moment together,” Lowe said. “That’s going to happen. So, they [can] pass [the ball] to each other or whatever it ends up being.”

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

