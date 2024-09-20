Lakers' LeBron James reacts with viral post to Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani joining the exclusive 50-50 club

King LeBron James, the star of the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA, responds to the historic season of the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar and acknowledges his incredible talent.

LeBron James, the NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar, did not miss the opportunity to express his admiration for Japan’s Shohei Ohtani, star of the Los Angeles Dodgers, after his historic achievement of reaching 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in the same MLB season.

Ohtani, the versatile Dodgers player, has once again amazed the baseball world with a historic performance. In the same game, Shohei Ohtani managed to steal two bases and hit six times, including three home runs and 10 RBIs.

The Japanese star has proven to be one of the most talented and versatile players in Major League Baseball. His ability to combine offensive power with speed on the bases is unique in the sport’s history.

Ohtani’s feat did not go unnoticed by prominent figures in the sports world, and NBA star LeBron James shared an emotional message on his social media to praise the Japanese player. “THIS GUY IS INCREDIBLE!!! WOWZERS,” James wrote.

LeBron and Bronny James to make history as Lakers’ starting duo

According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, Bronny James will start the first game of the 2024-25 season alongside his father LeBron, marking a historic milestone as the first father-son duo to share the court in an NBA game.

“He’s 100 percent playing in the opening game so they can have a moment together,” Lowe said. “That’s going to happen. So, they [can] pass [the ball] to each other or whatever it ends up being.”