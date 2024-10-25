Yankees’ Aaron Judge shares candid suggestion for MLB’s World Series absentees

Trending topics:
New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge has sent a clear message to MLB teams that did not qualify for the World Series.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees speaks to media during workout day ahead of Game 1 of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
© Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty ImagesAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees speaks to media during workout day ahead of Game 1 of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

By Alexander Rosquez

Aaron Judge, captain of the New York Yankees, has sent a clear message to teams that failed to qualify for the MLB World Series, highlighting a possible reason they didn’t make it.

The 2024 World Series, featuring the Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, is a powerful matchup between two teams unafraid to spend money to strengthen their rosters.

According to Aaron Judge, teams willing to invest in talent and make bold moves have a better chance of competing for a championship. He emphasized that they also need to be more aggressive in the free-agent market and in making trades.

“I feel like, you know, you see all these other leagues, like the NBA, where the minute free agency opens, 1,520 players are already signing. I’d love to see that with us, where teams are actively looking to improve their squad or aiming to be better than they were last year. I think, definitely, in a series like this, we’ve got two teams that went out, made a lot of moves, and brought in a lot of players,Judge said.

The impact of the Yankees’ and Dodgers’ aggressive moves

Both the Yankees and Dodgers made major acquisitions in the offseason. The Dodgers, in particular, made a historic investment by signing Shohei Ohtani. They also added players like Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Teoscar Hernández, and Tyler Glasnow.

The Yankees, meanwhile, acquired Juan Soto in a bold trade with the San Diego Padres. This decision proved crucial to their success in the regular season and playoffs.

The role of talent investment in MLB success

The 2024 World Series serves as a prime example of how teams willing to invest in top talent can rise to the top. As the 2025 MLB season approaches, teams will face important decisions about their rosters and strategies.

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

