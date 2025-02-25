Yankees News: Cody Bellinger gives his raw take on ‘The Martian’ Jasson Domínguez

Cody Bellinger is one of the new players that the New York Yankees will be using for the upcoming 2025 MLB season, with the hope of improving both defense and offense. Additionally, Jasson Dominguez is also expected to be one of the starters in the outfield, and his teammate recently spoke highly of him.

Bellinger recently gave his raw take on Dominguez, emphasizing his admiration for ‘The Martian’ talent, work ethic, and knowledge. “Love him. Very knowledgeable. Talent obviously speaks for itself. I love the way he works. His ability is through the roof. I’ve got full confidence in him. In the guy he is & the player he is,” Bellinger stated, aiming to elevate expectations for the young prospect.

After Aaron Boone already backed Domínguez despite his Spring Training error against the Tigers, Bellinger’s words serve as another vote of confidence for ‘The Martian’ as he looks to bounce back from his limited 2024 season with the Yankees.

Looking ahead to the upcoming season with the Yankees, Bellinger is optimistic about replicating his past MLB success. He emphasizes his youth, health, and strength, stating to NY Post, “I’m healthy, I’m still really young [29], and I’m stronger than I was back then. I feel really good with where I’m at.” Driven by the desire to showcase his abilities to the best of his potential, Bellinger is confident that the best is yet to come.

Jasson Dominguez ready to get more experience

Jasson Dominguez has had a brief but notable experience with the New York Yankees over the 2023 and 2024 seasons. In 2023, at the age of 20, he played 8 games, accumulating 31 at-bats with a batting average of .258, hitting 1 home run and driving in 2 runs.

The following year, at age 21, he played 18 games with 56 at-bats, but his performance dipped, resulting in a .179 batting average with 2 home runs and 5 RBIs. Over these two years, Dominguez has shown potential with a combined WAR of 0.1, but his consistency at the plate remains a work in progress.