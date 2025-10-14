Shohei Ohtani’s role in Dodgers’ NLCS remains a mystery after Dave Roberts’ refusal to reveal details

The Los Angeles Dodgers are once again the center of postseason intrigue, and this time, Shohei Ohtani is at the heart of it. As the team prepares to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series (NLCS), manager Dave Roberts has declined to reveal a critical piece of information — when exactly Ohtani will take the mound.

The Dodgers survived a grueling NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies, winning 3–1 despite Ohtani’s surprising struggles at the plate. The Japanese superstar had just one hit and struck out nine times in 18 at-bats, with 16 of his 20 plate appearances coming against left-handed pitching.

“Ohtani was the focus of every plan of attack,” wrote The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, describing how Philadelphia neutralized the Dodgers’ most dangerous weapon.

Roberts challenges Ohtani to ‘recalibrate’ at the plate

Looking ahead to the Brewers, Roberts made it clear that the Dodgers expect a bounce-back performance from their two-way star. “Certainly, whatever opponent we face, they’re gonna try to put as many lefties on Shohei,” Roberts said. “But hoping that he can do a little self-reflecting on that series… the at-bat quality needs to get better. We’re counting on a recalibration.”

Shohei Ohtani #17 and manager Dave Roberts of the Dodgers look on from the dugout during the ninth inning against the Brewers. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Roberts’ remarks hint at both accountability and faith. He knows Ohtani’s approach must improve, especially with the Brewers likely to mirror the Phillies’ lefty-heavy strategy.

The mystery around Ohtani’s pitching schedule

Adding to the intrigue, Roberts confirmed the Dodgers have already decided when Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow will pitch in the NLCS — but refused to reveal specifics. “Dave Roberts said Dodgers have already determined when Ohtani and Glasnow will pitch this series, but declined to announce today,” reported Dodgers insider David Vassegh.

The secrecy may be strategic. Ohtani has followed a carefully managed rest schedule all year, and the Dodgers are known to protect his workload, especially deep into October. But given his unmatched impact, Roberts might be saving him for a decisive late-series appearance.

Either way, Ohtani remains the Dodgers’ ultimate wild card — a superstar capable of flipping a series on a single swing or a single start.