Not NY Mets or Phillies: NY Yankees in trade talks with NL East team for pitcher

Preparations for the 2026 MLB season are in full swing, and teams like the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies are aiming to be contenders. However, they’ll have to contend with the New York Yankees, who are steadily building a roster to position themselves among the league’s top challengers.

In this case, the news centers on an intriguing player from the NL East who could become a new teammate of Aaron Judge moving forward. Discussions around a potential trade would involve the Miami Marlins.

Who is the player in question? Edward Cabrera. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Bronx Bombers are in talks with the Marlins as the talented Dominican pitcher is one of the top names being targeted to join the Big Apple and bolster the roster.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cabrera’s numbers with Miami

In the 2025 MLB season, Cabrera enjoyed a standout campaign with the Marlins, establishing himself as a key rotation piece. The right-hander finished the year with an 8-7 record, posting a career-best 3.53 ERA across 26 starts.

Edward Cabrera #27 of the Miami Marlins.

Advertisement

The Dominican pitcher was particularly dominant in his ability to miss bats, racking up 150 strikeouts in 137.2 innings pitched while maintaining a solid 1.23 WHIP in a division won by the Phillies last year.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: NY Yankees land free agent All-Star with Cody Bellinger still unsigned

His strong performance has reportedly drawn interest from multiple teams besides the Yankees. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the NY Mets and Chicago Cubs have also shown interest in Cabrera, for whom the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles also inquired earlier.

Advertisement

Yankees and Mets battle for Bellinger

In the meantime, the Yankeers remain involved in an intense pursuit for Cody Bellinger. Recently, Bellinger was warned by NY Yankees All-Star Paul Blackburn on the risk of leaving the Yankees for the Mets, with Blackburn suggesting that the Yankees’ clubhouse atmosphere is significantly more welcoming and cohesive than that of the Mets. As the 2026 season approaches, Bellinger must weigh these cultural differences alongside the financial offers from both New York franchises.