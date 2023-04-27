LeBron James has not only solidified his legacy as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, but his behavior and actions off the court have also been influential, just like his on-court performances.

We all know how great LeBron James is. He is one of the greatest basketball players in history, and for some, the best. He is also one of the most acclaimed athletes in the world.

However, LeBron's impact and legacy are not just about what he does with the ball. If there is one thing that stands out about James, it is his off-court activity.

Whether it is through his attitude or actions, LeBron James has a significant influence off the NBA court and has become a role model for younger players. Here are 20 reasons why LeBron's greatness can be appreciated even without basketball being involved.

Marrying Savannah Brinson, his high school sweetheart

Savannah, born in Akron like LeBron, attended the same high school as the "Chosen One," as James was known back then. When she was 16 and LeBron was 18, they started dating.

Since then, they haven't looked back. The couple tied the knot in 2013 and have started a family together. LeBron is noted for always being loyal to Savannah and for not behaving out of character off the court.

Being a father figure for his children

LeBron and Savannah are proud parents of three children. Their first son, LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., was born on October 6, 2004. Bryce Maximus James joined the family on June 14, 2007, while James was playing in the NBA Finals with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The following year, in 2014, the couple welcomed Zhuri Nova James on October 22. LeBron grew up without his father present in his life, and as a result, he has made a conscious effort to be present and affectionate with his own children. He has received praise for his involvement in Bronny and Bryce's basketball careers.

The More Than a Game documentary

In 2009, the documentary "More Than a Game" was released. The film follows LeBron James and four of his high school teammates on their basketball journey, with James rising to superstar status.

At only 23 years old, this was James' first appearance on the big screen. Although the documentary received mixed reviews, it was widely regarded as "an inspiring documentary featuring likable youngsters, a positive message, and some exciting in-game footage".

Creating the LeBron James Family Foundation

LeBron has always been involved in helping those who need it most. The King has supported several non-profit organizations throughout his career.

In fact, James has founded his own foundation, the LeBron James Family Foundation, in 2004. Its mission is to "invest time, resources, and passion into creating generational change for the kids and families of James' hometown in Akron, Ohio, through a focus on education and co-curricular educational initiatives."

Founding the I Promise School

In 2018, with the support of his foundation, LeBron opened the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio. It is a public elementary school designed specifically for at-risk children. The school's website states that "with an intentional focus on social-emotional learning and a strategic approach to its trauma-informed curriculum, the I Promise School addresses the unique needs of its students to meet them where they are."

LeBron considers the opening of the school as his greatest professional achievement. The I Promise School costs about $8 million per year to run out of the district's regular budget, which is mostly covered by reallocating students, teachers, and funds from other schools, according to the Akron School District.

Broadcasting "The Decision" for charity

In 2010, LeBron James made the controversial decision to announce his next team through a TV special on ESPN. He ultimately chose the Miami Heat, which sparked a lot of debate.

However, even in this situation, LeBron managed to help someone in need. The special was broadcast from the Boys and Girls Club of Greenwich, Connecticut and raised $2.5 million for the charity. An additional $3.5 million was also raised from ad revenue, which was later donated to other charities.

Getting a minority stake in Liverpool

LeBron James is also known for his business acumen and has been praised for his investments. He is a significant investor in Fenway Sports Group Holdings, LLC (FSG), the American sports holding conglomerate that owns several major sports teams including Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox, the Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the National Hockey League's Pittsburgh Penguins.

In 2011, FSG became the exclusive global marketer of LeBron's rights, and as part of the deal, he was granted a minority stake in Liverpool. Since FSG acquired the English football club in 2010, Liverpool has experienced significant growth and success over the years, including winning one Premier League title and one Champions League.

Founding SpringHill

LeBron, along with his business partner Maverick Carter, founded the SpringHill Company in 2020. It is a consolidation of three different ventures into one large company that provides media content for television, feature films, and digital networks. According to Pitchbook, the company aims to create compelling stories.

SpringHill has signed deals with major players in the entertainment industry, including Amazon, Netflix, Sirius, and Universal, among others, cementing its position as a significant player in Hollywood. "I've always wanted to use the platform of basketball to empower those around me. Now I'm incredibly excited about the opportunity to build a company that empowers creators, consumers, and everything it touches," said LeBron in a statement.

Involvement in protests and social justice issues

LeBron James has never been afraid to take a stance on controversial issues. In fact, he has repeatedly emphasized the importance of his platform to spark change and fight for justice.

He has been involved in many instances such as the killing of Trayvon Martin, Ma’Khia Bryant, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, among other crimes, and has publicly expressed his support for victims and the need for change. In August 2020, he was one of the players who initiated boycotting the 2020 NBA playoffs to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake, demonstrating that there are more important matters than basketball.

Saving Carmelo Anthony’s life

Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, and Dwyane Wade are considered LeBron James' closest friends. They refer to themselves as the "Banana Boat" crew and have gone on multiple vacations together.

During an Instagram live session, Anthony revealed that James saved his life after he was pulled away from the boat by the current. "I don't really know what to say, to be honest. I'm just happy he's still here, obviously," James said in response to Melo's comments at the time.

Donated $2.5 million to Smithsonian's African American History and Culture museum

One of LeBron's biggest and most influential off-court gestures was his $2.5 million donation in 2016 to support the "Muhammad Ali: A Force for Change" exhibit at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

"Muhammad Ali is such a cornerstone of me as an athlete because of what he represented not only in the ring as a champion but more outside the ring—what he stood for, what he spoke for, his demeanor," James told USA Today at the time.

Multibrand pitchman

LeBron’s endorsement deal list is pretty long. Audemars Piguet, Beats by Dre, PepsiCo, Dunkin' Brands, McDonald's, Nike, and State Farm are some of the companies that have signed James to an endorsement deal during his career.

However, James has been more than just an endorsement athlete. He’s been a marketing face since he stepped into the NBA and has generated millions for these companies. If you're looking for a recognizable face to promote your product, LeBron is the perfect choice.

2017 J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award

Thanks to his "outstanding service and dedication to the community", LeBron James was selected by the Professional Basketball Writers Association (PBWA) as the 2016-17 J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award winner. The LeBron James Family Foundation's programs to help children in need were highly honored by the PBWA.

"LeBron James’ efforts to help young people are exemplary. He is making a difference," said PBWA President Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel.

Supporting Colin Kaepernick

When Colin Kaepernick kneeled in protest as the national anthem was playing, it sparked one of the biggest scandals in the sports world. Kaepernick's career was never the same, and the NFL was accused of "blacklisting" him.

LeBron showed his support for Kap repeatedly, either by wearing his clothes, backing him on social media, or speaking to the press about him. "We know what Kap stood for, kneeled for... I just thank him for falling on the sword for the best of all athletes. He's another one of those athletes that's generational," James said at the time.

The "Shut Up and Dribble" Campaign

After LeBron James publicly criticized now-former US President Donald Trump, journalist Laura Ingraham fired back at James. "It's always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball. Keep the political comments to yourselves. Shut up and dribble," Ingraham said.

That last sentence went all over social media, and James ended up using it to his advantage. LeBron trademarked the phrase, started a campaign against it, and created a documentary film series called Shut Up and Dribble about the changing role of athletes in politics and culture.

The Atlanta Dream scandal

US Senator Kelly Loeffler publicly criticized the Black Lives Matter movement, and her figure was under serious questioning by the people around the WNBA, considering that she owned the Atlanta Dream. LeBron James noticed this situation and offered himself to help with investments in order to buy the team.

After James’ proposal on Twitter, former WNBA player Renee Montgomery reached out to him, asking for guidance. The team ended up being sold to a three-member investor group, which included Montgomery.

More than a Vote

In June 2020, LeBron James co-founded More than a Vote, a nonprofit organization. More than a Vote is focused on fighting for African-Americans's voting rights and advocating criminal justice reform in the United States.

"People in our community have just been lied to for so many years. We have people who have had convictions in the past who have been told they cannot vote because of their convictions. That is voter suppression," LeBron said before the 2020 presidential elections.

Space Jam 2

After Space Jam’s success with Michael Jordan, many people started to believe that LeBron James should do his own version of the film. That wish came into fruition in 2021, when Space Jam 2 was released.

Despite having a mixed reception from critics, the movie was successful anyway. It grossed $70.6 million in the United States and Canada and $93.1 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of $163.7 million. Taking into account Space Jam's influence, there's no doubt that not everyone can star in these films: only the greatest of the greats, like MJ and Bron.

The Shop

The Shop: Uninterrupted is a talk show created by Paul Rivera that stars LeBron James and Maverick Carter having a "barbershop" talk with different guests and personalities. In August 2018, the series premiered on HBO in the United States.

Another platform for LeBron to speak publicly about various topics is The Shop. This program allows LeBron to discuss different issues, not just in basketball but also in other industries and environments, in addition to the usual debates about politics and social justice. The show has been well received by the public and has been renewed for a fifth season.

Speaking up on mental health

LeBron James has always been supportive of athletes who speak up about their mental struggles. John Wall, DeMar DeRozan, and Kevin Love are some of the NBA players who spoke up about depression and mental health issues, and James has publicly supported their statements.

"It’s okay sometimes to hold some stuff in, but if you hold it for too long, it can become overwhelming. Just talking to someone, I think, helps out a lot. I would tell my younger self just to make sure to communicate, let it be known how you are feeling, and talk about things," he said in the podcast, ‘Let’s Taco ‘Bout It’.