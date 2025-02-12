Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Chiefs star announces retirement decision after Super Bowl loss to Eagles

Following the Kansas City Chiefs' 40-22 Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, a star wide receiver has clarified all rumors about retirement from professional football.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

DeAndre Hopkins wide receiver of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Candice Ward/Getty ImagesDeAndre Hopkins wide receiver of the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs lost the Super Bowl 40-22 against the Philadelphia Eagles and, after this shocking result, they couldn’t win their third consecutive championship. A disappointing ending for the dynasty.

Now, as usually happens with all great teams in history, the salary cap will be their biggest enemy in the coming weeks, and keeping the roster intact looks like an almost impossible challenge for Brett Veach and Andy Reid.

Travis Kelce is undecided about his future, Rashee Rice’s status is uncertain due to the severe knee injury he suffered, and in another tough blow to the offense, Patrick Mahomes could lose DeAndre Hopkins in free agency.

Advertisement

Is DeAndre Hopkins going to retire after Super Bowl?

DeAndre Hopkins confirmed that he will not retire from football after a fake account sparked the rumor that the veteran wide receiver was ready to say goodbye. The situation went viral on social media, and the player addressed it.

“Don’t know what you heard, but I’m not done yet” was Hopkins’ message, which was deleted minutes later. Despite that, the most important thing is that the wide receiver veteran plans to keep playing.

Advertisement
NFL News: Andy Reid sends clear message to Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs after Super Bowl loss against Eagles

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid sends clear message to Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs after Super Bowl loss against Eagles

Is DeAndre Hopkins a free agent after this year?

DeAndre Hopkins will become a free agent in the coming weeks, and considering that his numbers with the Chiefs were not spectacular, all signs point to him not staying with the team.

Several rumors have indicated that the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Washington Commanders and the Los Angeles Chargers are interested, as they need to strengthen the position.

Advertisement
NFL News: Patrick Mahomes’ meaningful message to Jalen Hurts after Chiefs loss in Super Bowl to Eagles

see also

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes’ meaningful message to Jalen Hurts after Chiefs loss in Super Bowl to Eagles

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

Four Nations Face-Off News: Emotional Mika Zibanejad makes honest confession amid rocky season with Rangers
NHL

Four Nations Face-Off News: Emotional Mika Zibanejad makes honest confession amid rocky season with Rangers

Rockets icon Hakeem Olajuwon explains what makes Kevin Durant unique among NBA stars
NBA

Rockets icon Hakeem Olajuwon explains what makes Kevin Durant unique among NBA stars

Lakers News: JJ Redick explains why Dalton Knecht was excluded from the game vs. the Jazz
NBA

Lakers News: JJ Redick explains why Dalton Knecht was excluded from the game vs. the Jazz

Where to watch Tigres UANL vs Real Esteli live for free in the USA: 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Tigres UANL vs Real Esteli live for free in the USA: 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup

Better Collective Logo