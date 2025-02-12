The Kansas City Chiefs lost the Super Bowl 40-22 against the Philadelphia Eagles and, after this shocking result, they couldn’t win their third consecutive championship. A disappointing ending for the dynasty.

Now, as usually happens with all great teams in history, the salary cap will be their biggest enemy in the coming weeks, and keeping the roster intact looks like an almost impossible challenge for Brett Veach and Andy Reid.

Travis Kelce is undecided about his future, Rashee Rice’s status is uncertain due to the severe knee injury he suffered, and in another tough blow to the offense, Patrick Mahomes could lose DeAndre Hopkins in free agency.

Is DeAndre Hopkins going to retire after Super Bowl?

DeAndre Hopkins confirmed that he will not retire from football after a fake account sparked the rumor that the veteran wide receiver was ready to say goodbye. The situation went viral on social media, and the player addressed it.

“Don’t know what you heard, but I’m not done yet” was Hopkins’ message, which was deleted minutes later. Despite that, the most important thing is that the wide receiver veteran plans to keep playing.

Is DeAndre Hopkins a free agent after this year?

DeAndre Hopkins will become a free agent in the coming weeks, and considering that his numbers with the Chiefs were not spectacular, all signs point to him not staying with the team.

Several rumors have indicated that the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Washington Commanders and the Los Angeles Chargers are interested, as they need to strengthen the position.

