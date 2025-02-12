Former Man United star defends Cristiano Ronaldo from criticism over controversial GOAT comments

The debate over football’s greatest player has been ongoing for decades, with fans and pundits weighing in on legends from Pelé and Diego Maradona to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. While opinions vary, Ronaldo himself recently made it clear that he believes he is the best, a statement that caused a stir. However, his former teammate Rio Ferdinand has come to his defense from the criticism.

Speaking in an interview with El Chiringuito de Jugones, Ronaldo declared himself “the most complete player to have existed,” saying that “one thing is taste, if you like Messi, Pelé, Maradona, I understand that and I respect that—but saying Ronaldo isn’t complete… I’m the most complete. I haven’t seen anybody better than me, and I say it from the heart.”

Ferdinand, who played alongside Ronaldo at Manchester United, stepped in to defend his former teammate. Speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents, he pointed out what he saw as a double standard in how similar statements from other players are received. “Everyone champions Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] for saying stuff like that and goes, ‘Oh, what a guy, I love his personality and character,’” Ferdinand said.

“When Cristiano says it, they’re like, ‘Oh, he’s so arrogant. How could he say that?’” He also highlighted Ronaldo’s remarkable consistency: “Since 2007, he’s been the top scorer for every team he played in. Just let that sink in. It’s unbelievable. Ronaldo is disrespected on a regular basis.”

Rio Ferdinand defended his former teammate (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher and Javier Mascherano commented on Ronaldo’s stance

Not everyone agreed with Ronaldo’s self-assessment. Jamie Carragher was among those who took issue with his words, calling the comments unnecessary. “It’s embarrassing… he’s one of the greats, and he doesn’t have to do interviews every month to say it himself,” Carragher said on Amazon Prime. “All the interviews are pre-planned, and you know the questions he will be asked. It’s ridiculous that he let his friends pressure him to say these things.”

Meanwhile, Javier Mascherano, Inter Miami’s coach, also responded to the comments. “Those are opinions. I obviously have great respect for Cristiano, and I don’t need to analyze his opinion. That’s what he believes. And I also have my own thoughts, which are different. That’s all,” Mascherano said when asked about Ronaldo’s stance.

The rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi has defined an era, with both players breaking records at club and international levels. Ronaldo remains the all-time leading scorer in men’s professional football with more than 920 goals, while Messi has won eight Ballon d’Or awards, the most in history, as well as the ultimate trophy: the World Cup. Either way, the debate over who is the greatest will likely continue.