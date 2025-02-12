Aces star A’Ja Wilson shares heartfelt reaction to Kelsey Plum’s move to the Sparks

A’Ja Wilson had nothing but praise for Kelsey Plum as her former teammate embarks on a new chapter with the Los Angeles Sparks. While the two-time WNBA champion’s departure from the Las Vegas Aces was a major shake-up, Wilson made it clear that she supports Plum’s decision and believes she will thrive in her new team.

In an interview with Callie Fin of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Wilson reflected on Plum’s impact in Las Vegas and what her absence means for the team moving forward. “(Plum) was our hard-nose player that did all of everything in the moment, whenever we needed her,” Wilson said.

She added, “In the locker room, she was always someone that spoke her mind. You need that honesty in the locker room. We’re definitely gonna miss her. But I’m also very happy that she is starting her journey in a new light that she wants. She wanted it, so I’m so glad that she’s getting what she wants, and I hope that she gets everything that she deserves.”

The move came as part of a major three-team trade that sent Plum to Los Angeles, Jewell Loyd to the Aces, and the Sparks’ No. 2 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft to the Seattle Storm. The trade shook up the league, with Las Vegas bolstering their championship roster while the Sparks secured an elite scorer to help lead their rebuild.

Kelsey Plum and A’ja Wilson (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Plum’s ready to lead LA

During her introductory press conference at Crypto.com Arena, Plum expressed excitement about the opportunity to take on a leadership role with the Sparks. She acknowledged the franchise’s recent struggles but shared her belief in the team’s potential.

“There’s expectations to win right away,” Plum said. “I think Cam [Brink] is a defensive player of the year, Rickea’s an All-Star. Rae Burrell’s a tremendous talent, and I think that she can be one of the best two-way guards in the league. So when you look at the versatility, everyone can shoot, they can play multiple positions, they can guard multiple positions, and they’re all competitors. They want to win, they want to get better. They want to be great. That, to me, really stood out.”

After winning two titles in Las Vegas, Plum is eager to prove herself in a new setting and take on greater responsibilities as a leader. “I’ve been chomping at the bit to take on a leadership role and showcase what I can bring to the table,” she said. “This is a new challenge, and I’m ready to embrace it.”

With a fresh start in Los Angeles, Plum has the opportunity to shape the next phase of her career while helping the Sparks regain their footing in the league. Her experience will be a key asset as the team looks to reestablish itself as a contender.

