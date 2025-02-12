NBA News: Joel Embiid slammed by NFL legend, claims Philadelphia 76ers star wasted his peak

Joel Embiid has been one of the NBA‘s most dominant players over the past decade, earning accolades such as the 2023 MVP and seven consecutive All-Star selections. However, during the current season, the center has missed a significant portion of games, which has severely impacted the Philadelphia 76ers‘ chances. This lack of availability has drawn harsh criticism from NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe.

“Embiid wasted peak Embiid,” Sharpe said on ESPN. He immediately pointed to the decisions Joel Embiid has made regarding his personal care. “He never took his diet and nutrition seriously,” he explained. “He limped into the NBA.”

Shannon, a three-time Super Bowl champion, went on to criticize the center’s approach to his physical health and how he has handled his injuries. “Instead of losing weight and trimming down to take pressure off that back, take pressure off those knees, take pressure off those ankles, what did he do? He thought it was cute to be sitting on the table eating McDonald’s, eating fast food.”

The former NFL star then emphasized the long-term consequences of Embiid’s poor choices. “It was funny—‘I can eat this here and bust everybody,’” Sharpe said, putting himself in Embiid’s shoes. “But in the end, it came back.”

Shannon Sharpe, NFL Hall of Famer.

Embiid’s season numbers

Physical problems have plagued Joel Embiid throughout the 2024-25 NBA season. The center has only played in 17 of the Philadelphia 76ers’ 53 games, a figure that is far too low for a player of his importance.

While his individual numbers in those games are solid—averaging 24.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists—his limited availability has not been enough to significantly impact the Sixers‘ results. In fact, with Embiid on the court, they have posted a subpar 8-9 record.

The 76ers are in trouble, according to Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe’s criticism of Joel Embiid was accompanied by a pessimistic outlook on the 76ers’ chances this season. “The process—all this is—is a process of elimination. It is over for the 76ers,” he stated.

“Tyrese Maxey is currently their best player,” the Denver Broncos legend continued. “They tried Paul George, and unless something turns around, he hasn’t looked like the Paul George in Indy, he hasn’t looked like the Paul George with the Clippers, and he damn sure didn’t look like the Paul George when he finished, like, third or fourth in MVP voting when he was in OKC.”

Sharpe’s focus then returned to Embiid, who he continues to criticize. “Joel Embiid? You can’t count on him,” Sharpe added. “Instead of playing for the U.S. team-and I’m glad he got a gold medal-he should have sat his (expletive) down. Because your loyalty and your allegiance is to the Philadelphia 76ers-that’s dumped a boatload of money into your bank account. And what did they get for it? You missed the season ’cause you had surgery. Now you hopping around, you out there on one leg, walking like a pirate.”