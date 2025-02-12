Super Bowl LIX saw Patrick Mahomes have one of the worst games in his NFL career, with the Philadelphia Eagles defense holding the Kansas City Chiefs star en route to a 40-22 victory in New Orleans.

The quarterback’s poor performance on Sunday gave plenty to talk about, but Mahomes is getting all the love he needs from Kansas City. Even the Chiefs owner’s wife, Tavia Hunt, made sure to show her full support for the three-time Super Bowl champion with a firm message on social media.

“That’s our QB1!! God bless you @patrickmahomes. Win as a team. Lose as a team,” Tavia Hunt wrote in an Instagram story as she reacted to the message sent by Mahomes to Chiefs Kingdom after losing to the Eagles.

“Appreciate all the love and support from #ChiefsKingdom. I let y’all down today,” Mahomes wrote on X before promising: “I’ll always continue to work and try and learn and be better for it. Want to give thanks to God for every opportunity he has given me. We will be back.“

Tavia Hunt’s message after the Chiefs’ painful Super Bowl loss to the Eagles

Tavia Hunt has been married to Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt since 1993. Clark was named the team’s chairman in 2005, and inherited the franchise’s ownership along with his sister and two brothers after the passing of his father in 2006.

Following the Chiefs’ loss to the Eagles in New Orleans, apart from her strong message of support for Mahomes, Tavia took a moment to reflect on the 2024 NFL season with a lengthy Instagram post.

“Heartbroken, but so incredibly grateful,” she wrote. “This season, this journey, and all the joy along the way have been a blessing. Chiefs Kingdom, you are the best fans. We don’t hang our heads—and we take the high road. Adversity makes us stronger, and we will lean in, learn, and grow from it.

“We love this team and organization—from the executive level to every person who makes this football family what it is. The gratitude runs deep,” added Hunt, who also thanked everyone in New Orleans for the hospitality in Super Bowl LIX week before showing her gratitude to God.

Mahomes shoulders blame for Chiefs’ poor Super Bowl performance

Mahomes finished Super Bowl LIX with 21-of-32 completed passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns, but the bulk of those stats came too late, with the Eagles already in control of the game.

Turnovers were a huge problem for the Chiefs star, who had a fumble and two interceptions, including a pick-six to the hands of Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean. Far from hiding from this, Mahomes took responsibility for his mistakes.

“Obviously the turnovers hurt, I take all the blame for that,” Mahomes said. “Those early turnovers swing the momentum of the game and they capitalized on them. They scored on one and they got a touchdown immediately after, so that’s 14 points I kinda gave them. It’s hard to come back from that in a Super Bowl. Just didn’t play up to my standard and I have to play better next time.”