Nadal, Williams, Djokovic: The strict umpire who got under the skin of tennis’ biggest stars

Tennis is often considered a “non-confrontational” sport. Players compete without physical contact, separated by the net, and are expected to follow a strict code of conduct. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t disputes. Emotions run high, especially at the biggest tournaments, and when an official enforces the rules with little room for leniency, tensions can boil over. Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Roger Federer are all had disputes with umpires.

Carlos Ramos, a gold badge chair umpire certified by the International Tennis Federation, was one of the most respected officials in the sport. He was among the few to officiate singles finals at all four Grand Slams and even presided over the 2012 Olympic men’s final. Throughout his career, he made countless tough calls, rarely hesitating to penalize players, regardless of their stature.

That same strictness, however, led to several high-profile controversies. Ramos’ decisions didn’t just spark frustration in the moment—they led to lasting disputes with some of the biggest names in tennis. Let’s revisit some of them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nadal: ‘You will not be able to referee me anymore’

Nadal and Ramos had a rocky relationship, particularly over the enforcement of the serve clock. During the 2017 French Open, Ramos issued Nadal a time violation for exceeding the allotted time between points. The Spaniard, visibly frustrated, responded directly to the umpire: “Give me all the warnings you can because you will not be able to referee me anymore.”

Carlos Ramos was one of the most respected umpires (Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Nadal later criticized Ramos for being too strict with his rulings, suggesting he was unfairly targeted. “I think it’s ridiculous,” he said in a post-match interview. “I accept when I make a mistake, but it feels like some umpires are looking for me more than others.”

Advertisement

see also She won over twice as many Grand Slams as Djokovic, retired at 50, and beat cancer twice

Djokovic: ‘Double standards’

Djokovic also had several heated exchanges with Ramos. One of the most notable came during the 2018 Wimbledon quarterfinal against Kei Nishikori. Both players slammed their rackets in frustration, but only Djokovic received a warning. Frustrated, he turned to Ramos and said, “Double standards, my friend, double standards.”

Advertisement

Later, speaking to reporters, Djokovic expanded on his frustration. “I thought I didn’t harm the grass. I know how I threw the racket. [Nishikori] even threw the racket in the fourth set. [Ramos] said he didn’t see it.“

Novak Djokovic of Serbia disputes a decision of Ramos during the 2017 French Open (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Djokovic also clashed with Ramos at the 2017 French Open during a match against Diego Schwartzman, where he was penalized for taking too long to serve and later warned for unsportsmanlike conduct. “You’re losing your mind,” Djokovic told the umpire during a tense moment.

see also Former French Open champion picks the greatest tennis player of all time

Serena and Venus Williams: ‘You’re a thief’

Ramos’ most infamous moment came during the 2018 US Open final between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka. He gave Williams a code violation for receiving coaching, which she denied. When she later smashed her racket, he issued another violation, leading to a point penalty. Things escalated when Williams called Ramos a “thief” for taking a point away from her, prompting him to issue a game penalty—an extremely rare decision in a Grand Slam final.

Advertisement

Williams accused Ramos of sexism, arguing that male players were not penalized in the same way for similar behavior. “I’ve seen men call umpires much worse,” she said in her press conference. The controversy sparked a broader discussion about officiating consistency and gender bias in tennis with Djokovic taking the side of Serena, while Federer saying that she “went too far”.

Advertisement

Serena Williams had a heated exchange with Ramos during the 2018 US Open final (Mike Stobe/Getty Images for USTA)

Advertisement

Venus Williams also had issues with Ramos. At the 2016 French Open, he penalized her for receiving coaching, the same violation that later led to the Serena controversy. Venus, like her sister, strongly denied the accusation. “I’m 36 years old. I play fair,” she told him.

Retirement

After decades in the chair, Ramos retired in 2023. He officiated his final match at the Estoril Open in his native Portugal, receiving a tribute before the trophy presentation. “I could not have dreamed of a nicer farewell as a chair umpire and I am so incredibly grateful,” he told the crowd.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the controversies, Ramos leaves behind a legacy as one of tennis’ most experienced and uncompromising officials. His strict approach may have ruffled feathers, but it ensured that even the sport’s biggest names were never above the rules.