Golden State Warriors majority owner confirms major decision about Jonathan Kuminga

The Golden State Warriors appear to have found new energy and momentum as they enter the decisive stretch of the 2024-25 NBA season. With playoff aspirations in the Western Conference still alive, the team is focused on improving its standing. In this context, the team’s majority owner Joe Lacob addressed the future of Jonathan Kuminga.

The 22-year-old forward has been at the center of trade rumors for some time. After losing his spot in the Warriors’ starting lineup due to a decision by head coach Steve Kerr, speculation grew that Kuminga might be traded before the February 6 deadline. He was even mentioned as a potential piece in the deal with the Miami Heat for Jimmy Butler. However, the trade included Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, and Kyle Anderson, while Jonathan stayed in San Francisco.

When asked if the organization intends to retain Kuminga moving forward, Joe Lacob was unequivocal in his response. “Absolutely,” the Golden State Warriors majority owner said in an interview with The New York Times. “One hundred percent. Are you kidding me? I love that guy. We love him.”

Jonathan Kuminga’s performance this season

Jonathan Kuminga’s performance has been inconsistent this season with the Golden State Warriors. He initially started as part of the team’s first unit but gradually lost his place. This change, due to coach Steve Kerr’s decisions, saw Kuminga transition into a bench role for the Warriors.

Head coach Steve Kerr and governor Joe Lacob of the Golden State Warriors.

In addition to his role shift, Kuminga dealt with a right ankle sprain that sidelined him at the beginning of January. Since then, he has been focused on his recovery and is expected to return to action after the NBA All-Star break, in line with initial projections.

Jimmy Butler relies on Kuminga

Since joining the Warriors, Jimmy Butler has made an immediate and significant impact on the team’s performance. With the team now looking to make a serious push in the Western Conference, the former Miami Heat star is confident that Kuminga will play a pivotal role.

“I figure we’ll spend a lot of time together,” Butler said in an interview with The Athletic. “I would like to think I’ll make his job a lot easier and he’ll also make my job easier. He’s another individual they’re going to have to guard, they’re going to have to have to pay attention to. Then on defense, you got another (expletive) that can switch, that can challenge shots, that can get out into the open floor.”

Kuminga’s thoughts on Butler’s arrival

In turn, Jonathan Kuminga had nothing but praise for Jimmy Butler following the trade that brought the former Miami Heat star to the Warriors. “It’s great for us. I think it’s actually great for me, being around him, trying to pick up some of the stuff he does,” Kuminga shared. He went on to compare his own style of play to Butler’s. “I feel like I see myself kind of like having a similar type of game.”

