Patrick Mahomes lived one of the toughest moments of his career after losing the Super Bowl with a score of 40-22 against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. The quarterback experienced a true nightmare in a historic night of six sacks.

Unfairly, considering Mahomes’ spectacular career, the criticism hasn’t stopped, with fans and experts taking advantage of the inevitable comparisons to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

In this scenario, one of the big questions was how Pat reacted seconds after the Kansas City Chiefs lost the title game to the Eagles. It was a very emotional moment with Hurts.

What did Patrick Mahomes say to Jalen Hurts after the Super Bowl?

Patrick Mahomes showed absolute respect and admiration toward Jalen Hurts in the traditional quarterback handshake at the end of Super Bowl 2025 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mahomes extended his hand to greet Hurts, hugged him, and shared a four-word message recognizing his work as MVP. “Congratulations. Go enjoy it.” In that moment, Hurts gave him a second hug and thanked him for his words. The moment has been immortalized by Mahomes’ sportsmanship during such a bitter time.

