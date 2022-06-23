The French-superstar was seen at the Barclays Center for the 2022 NBA Draft event. He is a huge NBA fan even he went to the NBA International game in France.

Ahead of the biggest night for the 2022 NBA Draft class, one of the most notorious sports superstars was seen at the event. As it is known Kylian Mbappe is a huge NBA fan. In fact, he met LeBron James in several occasions in the past, so it is known that the french man is a huge fan.

In addition, he went to the 2020 NBA International Game that was played on France between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Charlotte Hortnets, where he met Giannis Antetokoumpo. Mbappe was seated on courtside with Neymar, Marco Verratti and several PSG teammates.

Also, he has developed a friendship with many NBA players like LeBron James, Kyrie Irving. But also, he has an endorsment deal with Michael Jordan's brand, which made his ties with the NBA stronger. So, here it is, Mbappe's NBA favorite team.

Kylian Mbappe's NBA favorite team

As said before, Mbappe as a sports superstar he said he watches a lot of sports. But he has a unique fanatism for basketball. He has shown his favoritism for one of the most popular american sports with many appearances at NBA events and taking pictures with many NBA superstars. In fact, Mbappe's NBA favorite team is the Los Angeles Lakers. This thanks to LeBron James who currently has a very close friendship with.