Many NBA starts are looking out for better options on the market as the 2022 NBA Free Agency starts on Thursday, June 30. Check out some of the top free agents and if they are likely to join your team.

During the NBA Free Agency there is at least one new signing that clearly makes a shock to the NBA world. For example, Kevin Durant to the Golden State Warriors in 2016, LeBron James to the Miami Heat in 2010, or Andre Iguodala to the Warriors in 2013, to name a few.

As many NBA teams are preparing for the upcoming season, so are the players for their future. That's why this part of the off-season is one of the most uncertain and exciting. It doesn't matter if it is an unrestricted or restricted free agent, almost anything can happen.

In fact, NBA Free Agency signings have made a statement that clearly benefited the champion teams. As for this year's free-agency there are multiple transfers still on talks. However, most of them involved these six players listed below.

2022 NBA Free Agency: Top NBA Free Agents for this year

As it was reported, Kyrie Irving has stated he is taking his player option to stay with the Brooklyn Nets, therefore he won't be part of the 2022 NBA Free Agency, however there are still players that haven't cleared up their situation. Here is the top 6 NBA players of this year's free agency.

1. Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine played for the Chicago Bulls in the 2021-22 NBA season. He made it to the NBA Playoffs for the first time in his career. In addition, he averaged 24 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists in 67 games this season. According to multiple reports, LaVine has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Portland Trail Blazers, the Dallas Mavericks and the Atlanta Hawks to name a few.

2. James Harden

James Harden played for the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers in the 2021-22 NBA season. Although he couldn't helped Joel Embiid advance to the Conference Finals, he averaged 21 points, 10 assists and 7 rebounds in 21 games. According to a recent report, Harden is willing to give up his last year's contract to sign with the Sixers for less money.

3. Miles Bridges

Miles Bridges played for the Charlotte Hornets in the 2021-22 NBA season. Despite last season wasn't his best, he managed to have a good level. He averaged averaged 20 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists in 80 games. That's why Hornets' GM Mitch Kupchak stated that they want him back on the team for the upcoming season. However, they might have to pull their wallets out to sign him at least for a 30-million-dollar-deal.

4. DeAndre Ayton

DeAndre Ayton played for the Phoenix Suns in the 2021-22 NBA season. In fact, he averaged 7 points, and 10 rebounds in 58 games. However, neither Monty Williams nor Suns' GM James Jones want him on the team next season. Therefore, Ayton is looking for a deal that fill up his needs with a team that values him. According to multiple reports he has been linked to Atlanta Hawks.

5. Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson might have found his place in the league with the Dallas Mavericks in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, thanks to his performance, he has been looking to get a deal that justify his on-court skills. He averaged 16 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds in 79 games last season. According to multiple reports he has been linked to the Mavs and the New York Knicks.

6. Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal played for the Washington Wizard in the 2021-22 NBA season. He averaged 23 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds in 40 games. Thanks to this performance, he has been linked to several teams in the last couple of months. As he said "My biggest fear is that I walk away from the game without giving myself a chance to win". However, it is most likely he will stay with the Wizards for the upcoming season.