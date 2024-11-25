Raiders Antonio Pierce loses key player to a season-ending injury before facing Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

On the eve of a big divisional showdown between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs, Antonio Pierce confirmed that he will be without a key piece to face Patrick Mahomes.

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ campaign this season in the NFL has undoubtedly been one of the most disappointing among the 32 teams. In addition to their underwhelming performance, news broke of an injury to a key player in Antonio Pierce‘s system, which will sideline him for the remainder of the season. This means he will also miss next weekend’s matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The loss to the Denver Broncos at home, 29-19, not only worsened Las Vegas’ record, bringing it to just two wins and nine losses, but it also confirmed the serious injury suffered by their starting quarterback.

The player in question is none other than the experienced Gardner Minshew, who, during the game, broke his collarbone, thus ending his participation in this season defending the Raiders’ colors.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Ian Rapoport through his X (formerly Twitter) account @RapSheet: “Raiders QB Gardner Minshew broke his collarbone and is out for the season, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. A frustrating end for Minshew.”

Head coach Antonio Pierce (R) of the Las Vegas Raiders checks on Gardner Minshew #15 after he went down with an injury in the fourth quarter of their game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Broncos defeated the Raiders 29-19.

Who will replace Minshew?

The outlook for the coaching staff of the Las Vegas Raiders seems exceedingly complicated. The confirmation of Gardner Minshew’s serious injury now puts the quarterback position in jeopardy for what lies ahead. Aidan O’Connell, who has had some playing time this season, could expedite his recovery and potentially start against the Chiefs.

Rapoport, in addition to confirming the injury, posted on his social media statements from head coach Antonio Pierce, who mentioned that the decision regarding O’Connell’s return will fall to the medical staff for confirmation.

“Coach Antonio Pierce confirms Gardner Minshew is out for the season and says of Aidan O’Connell, ‘Have to rely on doctors and medical staff.’ Sounds like if the ramp up goes well, and if he can grip properly, O’Connell plays Friday.”

Aidan O’Connell #12 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks to throw a pass in the fourth quarter of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Could Daniel Jones make his way to Las Vegas?

One of the biggest storylines in recent days in the NFL has undoubtedly been the departure of QB Daniel Jones from the New York Giants. The former Duke player made the abrupt decision to leave the franchise in the Big Apple and seek new opportunities.

Now, with the serious injury suffered by Gardner Minshew confirmed and considering that O’Connell may not be fully healthy, it’s not far-fetched to think about the possibility of Jones joining the Raiders.

On the other hand, the Raiders are just a couple of games away from securing a high pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, which could allow them to select a young talent from college. Speculation is starting to swirl, but as of now, nothing is set in stone.

Daniel Jones, quarterback of the New York Giants

What’s next for the Las Vegas Raiders?

vs Kansas City Chiefs, November 29th

vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, December 8th

vs Atlanta Falcons, December 16th

vs Jacksonville Jaguars, December 22nd

vs New Orleans Saints, December 29th

