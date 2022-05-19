Jayson Tatum is among the best young players of the NBA. The three-time All Star has played four NBA Playoffs series as well as two times in the Eastern Conference Finals with the Boston Celtics.

Jayson Tatum was selected with the 3rd pick overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics. Despite his youth, Tatum has proved since the beginning he is a special talent. In only 4 seasons, he has already been 3 times All Star. He has played 2 Eastern Conference finals, but failed to clinch the title.

He displayed his abilities in his rooke season. He averaged 19 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 assists in nearly 33 minutes of action. In his first second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tatum had a his first career-high of 28 points in a 117–101 win. He became the first Celtics rookie to score 25 or more points in a Playoff game since Larry Bird.

Up to these days, Jayson Tatum has been the leader and a key player for the Boston franchise. The Celtics have created their team around him with players like Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Al Horford. The Celtics are playing against the Miami Heat for the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals.

Jayson Tatum made it to a list alongside Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Tony Parker

Kobe Bryant left a legacy to the Los Angeles Lakers. In his 20-year NBA career, Kobe Bryant clinched five NBA Championships, two Finals MVP and one MVP regular season. He proved his value in his first seasons when he clinched the landmark of 2,155 points in 97 NBA Playoffs games beforethe age of 25.

As well as Kobe, LeBron James has a similar story. In his current 19-year NBA career, James clinched four NBA Championships, four Finals MVP and four MVP regular season. In his first five NBA Playoffs, James clinched the record of 1,761 points in 60 NBA Playoffs games before the age of 25.

The international player Tony Parker might have a different story, however the outcome is the same. Parker clinched four NBA titles, one Finals MVP and was named six times All Star through his 18-year NBA Career. Before he was 25 years old, Parker made 1,547 points in 90 NBA Playoffs games.

Now, Jayson Tatum entered this list awhile ago, but it wasn't until this 2022 NBA Playoffs he entered the top 4. He has played four NBA Playoffs with 63 games with 1,445 points before the 25-year old landmark. He is still playing the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat with 24 years of age. He might enter a new level by the end of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.