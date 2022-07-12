The 2022 NBA Summer League is halfway over. So, many players have stood out. Therefore, we have made a list of MVP prospects in Las Vegas.

The 2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League is the most outstanding tournament of the off-season. This tournament has the 30 NBA franchises from July 7 to July 17 in a 77-game schedule. So far, most of the teams have played at least two games.

Therefore, it is time to prospect a tiny list of players that have made above-the-average performances for their summer teams. It is important to note, the team winning record doesn't matter for this prospect list. As this only covers for the individual performances despite the final result of the game.

In fact, none of the players below have an unbeaten record with their respective team. Although, only one player is most likely to get the Most Valuable Player award, the rest may have an inmmediate impact for his team in the 2022-23 NBA Season.

5 MVP prospects in Las Vegas Summer League

1. Chet Holmgren

The 7-foot-tall Thunder player has amazed the NBA world with his incredible ability to attack the rim. Holmgren was the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. He is averaging 14 points with 9 rebounds in 2 games so far in the Las Vegas Summer League.

2. Keegan Murray

The Iowa-born player has impressed since he debuted in the California Classic tournament at the Chase Center. Murray was the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Murray is averaging 21 points with 6 rebounds in 2 games for the 2022 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

3. Mac McClung

The Warriors' guard has made two astonishing performances for the current NBA Champions in Las Vegas. Despite he went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, he is proving himself to the NBA. He is averaging 19 points, with 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

4. Trey Murphy III

The North Carolina-born player has made two impressive performances for the New Orleans Pelicans in Las Vegas. The 17th pick overall in the 2021 NBA Draft keeps improving as his team needs his talent on the court. He is averaging 26 points with 7 rebounds with 2 steals.

5. Paolo Banchero

The first overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft was proving himself to the doubters. However, the Orlando Magic decided to keep him away from the court for the rest of the tournament. Nevertheless, it is important to mention his final stats. He averaged 20 points with 4 rebounds and 6 assists in 30 minutes of play for 2 games played.