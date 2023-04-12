The Bulls are close to the first round, but first they must play in the Play-In because the regular season record was negative and insufficient to clinch a playoff berth. Check here the scenario.

2023 NBA Playoffs: What happens if Bulls lose to Raptors in the Play-In?

Chicago Bulls should be grateful to have one last shot at the Play-In Tournament as they had a losing record during the regular season of 40-42.

That record put them in the last three spots, 10th seed, of the Eastern Conference where three other teams should play in the Play-In just like the Bulls.

Lonzo Ball and Justin Lewis weren't available during the regular season, but with DeMar DeRozan and Zach Lavine the Bulls were able to win those 40 games.

What happens if the Bulls lose the Play-In game against the Raptors in 2023?

If the Chicago Bulls lose their Play-In Tournament game against the Toronto Raptors they will be knocked out of the way to reach the next game against the No. 8 seeded team, Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Chicago Bulls won a game against the Toronto Raptors during the 2022-2023 regular season, that win came at home, but they lost two other games.

Prior to the Play-In tournament the Bulls closed out the regular season with a 2-2 record in April, they won one of those games on the road against the Mavericks 115-112.