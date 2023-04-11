The Atlanta Hawks take on the Miami Heat in South Florida tonight in the NBA Play-In Tournament for a place in the playoffs.

2023 NBA Playoffs: What happens if the Hawks lose to Heat in the Play-In?

The regular season is part of the past now, and it's time for the most exciting moment of the year. The Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat will raise the curtains of the 2023 NBA postseason with an exciting Play-In Tournament matchup.

Trae Young and company will hit the road aiming to pull off an upset in South Beach, after losing to this opponent in the first round of last year's playoffs. Will the Hawks claim revenge this time?

Regardless of the Heat's struggles throughout the regular season, it doesn't look easy for the visitors. At the end of the day, you never want to face Jimmy Butler and company in the postseason. Let's take a look at tonight's scenarios.

What happens if Atlanta Hawks lose to Miami Heat tonight?

By finishing 8th in the Eastern Conference standings, Atlanta set up a meeting with Miami in the Play-In tournament. If they win, the Hawks will clinch the #7 seed to take on the #2 seed Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

On the other hand, if the Hawks lose tonight in Miami, they'll have to play for the #8 seed against the winner of the Raptors (#9) vs. Bulls (#10) on Friday. The team that wins that game books the last ticket to the playoffs, where they'd face the #1 seed Milwaukee Bucks.