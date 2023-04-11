The Miami Heat take on the Atlanta Hawks in a crucial game for their playoff aspirations. Check out here what happens if they lose in the Play-In Tournament game tonight.

2023 NBA Playoffs: What happens if the Heat lose to Hawks in the Play-In?

The moment we've been waiting for is finally here. The basketball postseason starts today, when the Miami Heat welcome the Atlanta Hawks to the Kaseya Center tonight for a place in the NBA playoffs.

It's been a rollercoaster year for the Heat, who have struggled to string good results together. Despite their inconsistency, Erik Spoelstra's men made their way to the postseason but it will all come down to this game.

Led by an inspired Jimmy Butler, Miami hopes to take care of business at home to confirm they are the 7th seed in the Eastern Conference. Check out here what's at stake tonight for both teams.

What happens if Miami Heat lose to Atlanta Hawks tonight?

Despite a late attempt to finish among the top six, Miami couldn't avoid the Play-In as it finished 7th in the regular season standings. If they beat Atlanta, who finished one place below them, the Heat would secure the #7 seed to set up a first round meeting with the #2 seed Boston Celtics.

However, if the Heat lose to the Hawks tonight, they'd have to take on the winner of the Raptors (#9) - Bulls (#10) with the #8 seed up for grabs. The game for the 8th seed will take place on Friday and the team that emerges victorious will have to face the #1 seed Milwaukee Bucks.