The San Antonio Spurs have secured one of the most interesting basketball prospects in recent years. With the 1st-overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the team from Texas selected Victor Wembanyama. Here, you will find information about how much money the French player will make on his rookie contract.

The Spurs really hit the jackpot in the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery. San Antonio was able to get the 1st-overall pick, beating the Charlotte Hornets and the Portland Trail Blazers to go for the best prospect of this year’s class.

Once the Spurs secured the 1st-overall pick, it was pretty obvious what they would do with it. Victor Wembanyama was undoubtedly the best prospect available in this draft, so they didn’t hesitate and selected the talented French player.

Victor Wembanyama’s contract with the San Antonio Spurs

For nobody’s surprise, Victor Wembanyama was selected as the 1st-overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The 19-year-old is considered as one of the greatest prospects of this generation, and the Spurs are confident that he will live up to the expectations.

Wembanyama arrives in the NBA with professional experience. He has played basketball for Nanterre 92, ASVEL, and Metropolitans 92 in the LNB Pro A. He has also represented the French National team in the FIBA Under-19 World Cup and the FIBA U16 European Championship.

As the 1st-overall pick, Wembanyama will earn a lucrative deal. According to Spotrac, the French player will be given a $49.4 million contract over four years and $11 million in his first year. However, only the first two years are fully guaranteed.

How much will Victor Wembanyama make a week?

With his rookie deal, Victor Wembanyama’s money average per year would be $12.35 million. If we break it down on a monthly basis, Wembanyama would make $1,029,166 million a month. That would make it $257,291 a week; $36,755 a day; $1,531 an hour; or $25.51 a minute.