NBA Draft Lottery: Who has the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft?

There are players that can completely change the destiny of a franchise. That’s why the NBA Draft is huge for the future of the whole league. The expectations this year have Victor Wembanyama at the center.

To have a real comparison of the impact he could have a lot of experts bring up LeBron James. As players they aren’t anything alike, but the hype behind the King in 2003 could definitely be an interesting parallelism.

Wembanyama’s potential even surpasses the one Zion Williamson had coming out of college. Every season the first overall pick is meaningful, although with the French being available there was one clear winner in the NBA Draft Lottery.

Who won the NBA Draft Lottery?

The biggest winner of the NBA Draft Lottery are the San Antonio Spurs since they have the first overall pick. They had a 14% chance of getting after finishing the season last in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record. Therefore, they seem like the obvious landing spot for Wembanyama once the 2023 NBA Draft takes place on June 22.