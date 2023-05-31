The 2023 NBA Finals are here. Jimmy Butler’s performance guided the Miami Heat to compete for the Larry O’Brien trophy. Prior Game 1 of the series, the small forward showed some love for Denver despite facing the Nuggets.

These playoffs were wild for the Heat. Despite being the No. 8 seed, they proved to everyone that they viewed it as just a number. Miami defeated the Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, and Boston Celtics to earn their place in the fight for the title against the Nuggets.

Two years ago, both teams had a confrontation during a game. Fate will reunite them in the 2023 NBA Finals, but Heat’s star Jimmy Butler has made it clear that there’s no beef between both squads, showing some love towards Denver.

Jimmy Butler shows some love for Denver prior the 2023 NBA Finals

There will be a new NBA champion this year. The Miami Heat managed to win a tough series against the Boston Celtics to earn their place in the Finals. On the other side, the Denver Nuggest had no problem defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.

Game 1 is scheduled for this Thursday, so both teams talked to media on Wednesday. When asked about his feelings for the city of Denver, Jimmy Butler showed nothing but love, specially for the Broncos and Demaryius Thomas, former wide receiver of the NFL team.

“​​He motivated me because his story is really incredible,” Butler said about Thomas. “Through everything that he’s been through, to make it and do what he did for the Broncos. I used to spend so much time here with him, watching him be great. I have a lot of love for this city.”

Two years after Thomas’ death, Butler’s heart is with his friend. The Heat player said that the wide receiver helped him a lot, so, besides the rivalry against the Nuggets, he has a great love towards a city that always received him with kindness.