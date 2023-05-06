The Philadelphia 76ers quickly lost their advantage being now 2-1 down against the Boston Celtics. Their two consecutive losses had James Harden playing poorly, so Joel Embiid gave him an interesting advice.

The 2023 NBA Playoffs continue giving close games. Especially in the semifinals each series has a lot of things to look at, and the clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics is one of the great matchups in the Eastern Conference.

One clear point of attraction is Joel Embiid. The reigning MVP had a great season that led to the center receiving the most important individual award, but he had a knee injury in the first round of the playoffs that made him miss Game 1 vs Boston.

In that match the 76ers stun the Celtics on the road with an impressive performance from James Harden. The former MVP looked like his old self scoring 45 points in his team’s 119-115 win. Although his level took a big hit in the last two games.

What happened to James Harden?

The 2017-2018 MVP put the team on his back in Embiid’s absence. They were able to steal that game largely because he was unstoppable, but he hasn’t been the same even with the Cameroonian back in the lineup. His shooting is what has the fans very concerned.

Harden scored 12 points with a very low efficiency, finishing with 2-14 in FG and missing his six shots for three in game 2. Their following match saw him struggle yet again with a stat line of 16 points with a FG total of 3-14. He ended up making just five field goals in 28 attempts, shooting for a combined 17.85%.

Those low percentages had Embiid giving his teammate some advice on how to improve. "You tell him to keep shooting. Be aggressive. Can't get too high, can't get too low. Some nights you're going to make lots of other shots, a lot of tough ones, and some nights you're not going to make them. It's about finding other ways to impact the game," he said after losing game 3.