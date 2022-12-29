Los Angeles Lakers will visit Atlanta Hawks in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

In a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game, Atlanta Hawks will receive Los Angeles Lakers. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Atlanta Hawks have two consecutive losses and that has led them to lose positions in the standings. They went from having a positive record to having a negative one of 17-18, which leaves them in 9th place in the Eastern Conference. Despite this, they are very close to sixth place (the last one gives a place directly to the Playoffs) that the Miami Heat have for now with 18-17.

The Los Angeles Lakers managed to break a streak of several consecutive losses with their 129-110 victory over the Orlando Magic. However, the recovery did not last long since in the following game they lost 112-98 against the Miami Heat. With a win/loss balance of 14-21 for now they are far from the Play-in zone and need to win to get close.

Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 30, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Live stream: FuboTV

Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

The game these two rivals will play at State Farm Arena will be the first of two they must play this season. The Lakers seek to get closer to the Play-in positions and put behind this bad streak of 4-6 in their last 10 games; while the Hawks will seek to catch up with the Heat and take the last place in the Playoffs.

How to Watch or Live Stream Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers to be played this Friday, December 30 at the State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.

Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: the favorites are the Atlanta Hawks with -300 odds, while the odds for the Los Angeles Lakers to win are +250.

DraftKings Atlanta Hawks -300 Los Angeles Lakers +250

*Odds via DraftKings