Now that the engagement is off, Brooklyn Nets Ben Simmons' legal team just reached out to his ex-fiancée, Maya Jama, with a blunt petition.

Over the past couple of seasons, Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons has made the headlines more for his off-court dramas than his actual play. And that seems to be the case again this time.

The former first-overall pick didn't play a single minute last season. However, he was spotted multiple times with ex-girlfriend Maya Jama since getting together on August 2021, months after he broke up with Kendall Jenner.

The young couple got engaged, and it seemed like they were head over heels for each other... until they weren't. So, now that they've broken up and called their engagement off, the former Sixers star wants Maya to give him his $1M engagement ring back.

NBA News: Ben Simmons' Lawyers Request Engagement Ring Back

(Transcript via Amelia Wynne — Daily Mail)

"Maya Jama has reportedly been sent a legal letter demanding she return the £800,000 engagement ring her ex-fiance Ben Simmons gave her last year. The new Love Island host, 28, and the basketball player, 26, split last summer after a whirlwind romance so that they could both focus on their careers. Ben proposed to Maya over Christmas in 2021 following a whirlwind seven-month romance after she spent the festive period at his £3.7million mansion in New Jersey."

While this is more than reasonable, all things considered, the report states that the LSU product never actually asked her to give him the ring back, which is why the letter was a big surprise for her:

"A source told The Sun: 'Given Ben has never, until now, asked for the ring back, you can appreciate the letter came somewhat as a surprise to Maya. Ben was really shocked when she left and didn't give him the ring back. He was madly in love with her and thought it was forever so was really pissed she didn't give it back. It cost around $1million and they were engaged less than a year."

The British TV personality reaffirmed that she's never refused to give him the ring back, and stated that she's actually making arrangements to get this matters solved without further controversies.

"A representative told MailOnline: 'Maya received a request from Ben's representatives on Friday afternoon, asking her to return the engagement ring that he gave her as a gift last year. This was the first time that she has been asked by Ben to return it and, for the avoidance of any doubt, she has never refused to return it. Maya is making arrangements to return the ring to Ben and wishes him all the best.'"

Simmons may not win an NBA ring any time soon, but at least, he'll get this one back.