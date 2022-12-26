Boston Celtics will face Houston Rockets in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Boston Celtics will receive Houston Rockets in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

After their great victory against the Milwaukee Bucks, they managed to retain leadership of the Eastern Conference and the entire NBA, with a win/loss balance of 24-10. Of course, they want to continue with these good performances, in search of a revenge for the lost finals this year.

They have an unbeatable chance to stretch their winning streak to 3 since their rivals are the worst team in the Western Conference, and one of the worst in the entire league. The Houston Rockets seem determined to dedicate another season to tanking, so it remains to be seen if they continue with this plan or if they try something else.

Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Live stream: FuboTV

Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 AM

Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets: Storylines

The game these two rivals will play at the TD Garden will be the first of two they must play this season. It will be an interesting matchup to see if the Boston Celtics can stretch their winning streak to 3 in a row, while in the case of the Houston Rockets, as this is almost certainly a tanking season, a loss serves them much better.

How to Watch or Live Stream Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets to be played this Tuesday, December 27 at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts will be broadcast in the United States.

Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites for this game yet, although they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. However, it is more than likely that the favoritism is for the Boston Celtics, the team with the best record in the NBA.

