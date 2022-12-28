The Boston Celtics will host the Los Angeles Clippers at the TD Garden for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. Here, find out how to watch or live stream free this matchup in the US, the game information, storylines, predictions and odds.

The Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Clippers will face off at the TD Garden in a 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season matchup. The Celtics as the best team in the East will try to clinch a fourth consecutive win, while the Clippers will try to clinch their third win in a row.

The Boston Celtics are probably the best team in the NBA right now. As the top place of the Eastern Conference, the team managed by the interim coach Joe Mazzulla won over the Milwaukee Bucks at home, and Jayson Tatum stepped up as the top candidate for the Most Valuable Player award, as he pulled up 41 points, alongside Jaylen Brown who scored 29 points.

On the other side, the Los Angeles Clippers have overcome multiple issues with their starting lineup, especially with Kawhi Leonard, who is starting to be a regular starter for the team managed by Tyronn Lue. Even so, just in December, the Clippers have a 6-2 record with the two-time NBA Champion playing on the court. So, Leonard is key for the Clippers right now.

Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Clippers: Match Information

Date: Thursday, December 29, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Live Stream: fuboTV

Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Clippers: Time by States in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Clippers: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The most recent matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Clippers was the 113-93 win by the team managed by Tyronn Lue over the team managed by Joe Mazzulla at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. In that matchup, both teams had their best players available, just like this Thursday's night game.

In fact, in that last game, Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points with 9 rebounds, and 6 assists, alongside Paul George who pulled up 26 points, with 6 rebounds, and 3 assists for the Clippers. While Jayson Tatum got a double-double performance as he scored 20 points with 11 rebounds, and 4 assists, and Jaylen Brown scored 21 points with 4 rebounds, and 2 assists for the Celtics.

How to watch or live stream free Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Clippers in the US

This 2022-2023 NBA Regular-Season matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Clippers to be played on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts will be available to watch on fuboTV as well as NBA League Pass, Bally SoCal, and NBCS Boston in the US.

Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Clippers: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for this 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season matchup. According to BetMGM, the favorite to win this game are the Boston Celtics with -225 odds to win at home, while the Los Angeles Clippers have +180 odds to win on the road. The Over/Under Line is set to 227.5 points with -110 odds for this amazing game of the 2022-2023 NBA Season.