Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks will face each other today in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Nets are in the fourth position and of course they want to get as high as possible since they are very close to the first places. Only two wins separate them from the leaders, their rivals in this game, so of course they want to reach the top, and extend their winning streak that is already 7 consecutive.

They will not have it easy since their rivals are another team that fights to be at the top of the standings. None other than the current leaders of the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks, who of course want to continue leading. they come from a defeat for what they want to recover.

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 23, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Live stream: FuboTV

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

The game that these two rivals will play at the Barclays Center will be the second of the 4 that they must play this season. The first of them took place on October 26 and on that occasion it was a 110-99 victory for the Bucks. This will undoubtedly be a very interesting duel between two teams fighting for the first places.

How to Watch or Live Stream Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions and odds

