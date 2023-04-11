The NBA is starting its best part of the season and tensions grow as seen by Rudy Gobert’s incident with a teammate. Charles Barkley had his take, but he also made a funny impersonation of Gobert’s attitude.

The NBA Playoffs are finally here after a long season. It was a thrilling ending in the regular part, with the Minnesota Timberwolves fighting for a spot until the last minute against the New Orleans Pelicans. After that game, Rudy Gobert was on every headline for an unfortunate incident. This situation gave Charles Barkley the chance to do a hilarious impression.

Minnesota ended up winning 113-108 and clinching the eighth place in the Western Conference. They are now facing LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the play-in, although the team was in the news for an alteration between teammates.

It was a timeout in the second quarter when the center had a discussion with Kyle Anderson. Gobert heard something from Anderson he didn’t like and punched him in the chest, forcing other player to intervene. The franchise even sent the French home early. That whole thing created the opportunity for a funny television moment.

Charles Barkley mocks Rudy Gobert

Barkley had a great NBA career that included receiving the MVP award for his performances in the 1992-1993 season. But in the last couple of years he also became an icon for his comments working on TV. This time he gave his take on Gobert’s incident with Anderson, and then provided a hilarious impression of the French center.

The former NBA star got close to Kenny Smith and slapped him in the back to the surprise of everybody. “I’m Rudy Gobert”, he said causing the laughter of the panel. He also shared his thoughts on Gobert’s attitude: "You can't hit somebody and run backwards". Watch the full video of the interaction, via @NBAonTNT.