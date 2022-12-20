Cleveland Cavaliers will face Milwaukee Bucks in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Cleveland Cavaliers will play against Milwaukee Bucks in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the Us on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals continue to fight for the first places in the Conference. They are very close to the Boston Celtics and their rivals in this game. With just a couple of victories they could become leaders in the East, so they are undoubtedly betting on continuing to win. They have 4 in a row and are 7-3 in their last 10.

It will be a more than interesting game for the leadership of the Conference, since the Milwaukee Bucks are the current leaders and of course they want to continue in the same way. The champions of two seasons ago want a rematch of what happened in the 2022 Playoffs, and for now they are showing that it will not be easy to eliminate them again.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Live stream: FuboTV

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

The game these two rivals will play at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be the third of four they must play this 2022/2023 season. The first two were played on November 16 and on November 25 and in both cases they were won by the Milwaukee Bucks. The first was 113-98 and the second 117-102.

How to Watch or Live Stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks to be played on Wednesday, December 21 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: BSOH.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. According to the DraftKings website, the Cleveland Cavaliers are favorite at -105 odds, while the odds for the Milwaukee Bucks to win are -115.

DraftKings Cleveland Cavaliers -105 Milwaukee Bucks -115

