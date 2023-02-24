With experts releasing their first mock Draft for the NBA class of 2024, we now know where Bronny James might play once his time comes.

For years, people have speculated whetherBronny James will be as good as his old man. And while that's nearly impossible, LeBron James' firstborn has turned a lot of heads within NBA circles lately.

Once considered a second-round pick at best, it seems like the combo guard out of Sierra Canyon has made a huge leap this season, up to the point where he could now be a top-10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

With that in mind, NBA experts project Bronny to be taken by the Orlando Magic, which led to speculation about LeBron James also taking his talents back to Florida once his elder son makes it to the league.

Bronny James Could Be A Top-10 Pick

"Bronny James is now a projected top-10 pick thanks to the significant jump he's made at Sierra Canyon, developing into arguably the best perimeter defender in his class while making strides with his shooting and playmaking," Draft expert Jonathan Givony wrote.

“As most of his peers have flatlined over the past 12-18 months, James has grown, filled out his frame, found another gear with his explosiveness, and has become an absolute terror off the ball defensively thanks to his outstanding intensity and feel for the game," read the scouting report.

Of course, while Bronny might end up being a top-10 pick, things can change drastically until then. The Magic might not get that pick, or Bronny might decide to stay in college for another year, or he could even be taken higher.

But it seems like Orlando Magic fans now have plenty of reasons to be excited about the future. They could add an outstanding defender to their already-promising roster, not to mention the possibility of being LeBron James' final stop in his incredible career.