With the NBA MVP race going down to the wire, Joel Embiid put the media on blast over how he's been portrayed over the years.

The Philadelphia 76ers have a legit shot to win the NBA championship this season. They might not be as deep as the Milwaukaee Bucks or Boston Celtics, but they have Joel Embiid, and that's a lot.

Embiid is having the best season of his career. More importanly, he's been healthier than ever, and his pairing with James Harden has been one of the most entertaining to watch throughout the season.

He's a legit MVP frontrunner alongside Nikola Jokic. However, he claims he just doesn't care about winning the award anymore, mostly because of how different the narratives have been when it comes to him.

Joel Embiid Rants About MVP Voting Narratives

“I keep saying I don’t care. If I win, great. If I don’t, it’s whatever," the big man told Andscape. “Being in the running the last three years has been cool. I’ve seen it all. It is funny. A lot has been said, and a lot of people haven’t been happy about how the whole thing has been going on, about how people keep bashing each other and all that stuff. Where was all that [sympathy for me]? People kept bashing me the last two seasons, putting me down. But now other guys are being put down, now it’s an issue."

“So that’s why I stay out of it," Embiid added. "This year I’ve made a commitment to not put myself out there, talking about I’m the MVP, or saying I want to win. For the guys that keep saying, ‘it’s whatever, I don’t care about winning it, doesn’t matter.’ But it’s all bulls—. You want to be the MVP. That means a lot being the MVP of the league. There are only certain guys that get the opportunity to have their name on it. It would be a great honor. But I’m at the point now where I’m used to [the MVP talk]. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, great."

Truth be told, both players would be more than rightful winners of the award. But it's also a fact that the media hasn't kept the same energy when talking about him or Jokic throughout the years.