Even though these players are lockdown defenders, they haven't gotten the recognition they deserve with the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award.

The NBA is an offensive-driven league, with scorers often taking pride in how many points they can put up. Defense seems like a long-lost art, which is why we always see the same guys in the Defensive Player of the Year rankings.

Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. recently became the latest player to earn that distinction. He was another one-time winner after Marcus Smart got the nod in the 2021-22 season.

But there are still several defensive superstars that don't seem to get the credit they deserve for their contributions. Here, we'll talk about the three best active defenders that haven't won DPOY yet.

Best Active NBA Players With No DPOY Awards

3. Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis might as well be the best rim protector in the Association. He can swat shots into the standings, and he alters the whole flow of the rival team's offense when he's looming around in the paint.

The Los Angeles Lakers star has never been named Defensive Player of the Year, most likely because he's often hurt and has rarely played a full season. Otherwise, he'd have at least one of those.

2. Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo has been near the top of the Defensive Player of the Year rankings way too many times already. Just like with Joel Embiid and the MVP award, he's often finishing second or third.

But the sole fact that Adebayo has made the podium more often than not in his career speaks volumes of his defensive impact. He's one of the few bigs that can hold their own in the perimeter.

1. Jrue Holiday

Most NBA players agree that Jrue Holiday is the absolute best defender in the league, so the fact that he hasn't even been a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year is baffling and mind-blowing for most.

Holiday is an absolute pest in the perimeter. He's got quick hands to swipe the ball off any other players' possession, not to mention he's a pesky guy who'll go over screens and can guard one through five.