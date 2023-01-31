Even though they've had some epic battles throughout their careers, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have nothing but the utmost respect for LeBron James.

Ever since he made it to the league back in 2003, there was all that pressure and weight on LeBron James' shoulders. He hadn't played a single minute of professional basketball, and he was already praised, criticized, and compared to legends like Michael Jordan.

Fast forward to today, and it's safe to say that James has exceeded all expectations put on him. He was the most hyped prospect this game has ever seen, but he never crumbled under that pressure.

More than that, the fact that he can still produce at an elite level after two full decades playing in the NBA has made LeBron's career even more impressive. That's why even Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had to shower him with praise.

NBA News: Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant Praise LeBron James' Durability

"A lot of people felt like Bron's skills wasn't equal to his athleticism, but he hit nine 3s the other night," Durant said. "He's adapted his game and is shooting a little bit more than when he did back in earlier in his career, and he still got that youthful energy. He popping around everywhere, diving over the f****** front row, still taking on people, it's inspiring to see."

"As a competitor, it's like, 'Man, f*** that, I can do that s*** too.' But then it's like like, 'Damn he's in year 20; he's 38 years old.' He goes through so much, off the floor as just a man in general, but family you got so many responsibilities, still love the game, still getting up, playing back-to-backs and s***, still playing 40 minutes, it's like man, salute to that," KD added.

Kyrie Irving also praised the fact that he was able to live up to the hype and the expectations as an 18-year-old, and how he's still dominating 20 full years after being taken with the first-overall pick.

"[The NBA] gave the keys to the whole entire business to an 18-year-old kid and now he's 38 years old, and he's still dominating," Kyrie said. "I don't think we should be surprised. I think we should congratulate him and celebrate him as much as possible."

Even two players who have been through some epic battles against him have tipped their hats off to The King. So, if they can put their differences aside, maybe it's time his doubters also admit what he's doing is impressive.