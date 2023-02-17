In his introductory press conference with the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant explained how he can help Devin Booker to fulfill his potential.

Unsurprisingly, everyone in Phoenix seems to be excited about Kevin Durant's arrival. And the hype is mutual. His departure from the Brooklyn Nets gave a lot to talk about, but KD is ready to turn the page and focus on teaming up with the likes of Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton.

Durant knows that with his arrival, he's bringing serious title aspirations to the team. While Paul and D Book have already made the Suns' a competitive team, there was something missing to become legit contenders.

Hopefully, the former Warriors star helps them get the job done. In his introductory press conference, Durant looked excited about joining this star-studded roster. In fact, he explained how he could help to get the best out of Booker.

Kevin Durant explains how he can make Devin Booker better

“I can probably provide him a little bit more space than he’s used to with my shooting ability," Durant said, via Boardroom. "And I see a lot of games. He gets double-teamed a lot, especially off the small forward, which is the position I played.

"So, I can help provide him a little bit more space, which would make him even more efficient, and vice versa. I played against a lot of double teams as well with the Nets, so having another shooter out there at the wing position can help me, too."

Durant definitely sees the Suns as the perfect place for him at this stage of his career. He will have enough talent around him to chase success, and Booker's presence appears to give him a lot of motivation.

"He has a pure game. He can score from every area of the floor with efficiency," Durant added about Booker. "He's just one of those players that I really admire."